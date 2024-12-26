

the complete review - fiction

The Steel Crocodile



by

D.G.Compton



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

US title: The Steel Crocodile

UK title: The Electric Crocodile

Our Assessment:



B : solid; well-crafted

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer SF Studies . (3:3) 11/1976 R.D.M. Sunday Times . 4/10/1970 Edmund Cooper

From the Reviews :

"A thriller (or perhaps one should say, an entertainment, since the influence of Graham Greene is obvious) (.....). More imaginative and persuasive than [Jack Finney's The Body Snatchers ], though I continue to doubt that the thriller form is a proper form for serious SF." - R.D.M., Science Fiction Studies





"The Electric Crocodile by D. G. Compton is slow in development; but it is a very readable book. Its author brings style, subtlety and impressive expertise to a story that is SF today but could be everybody's nightmare tomorrow. The theme --computer as electronic bogyman -- is not new; but it is handled with authority and intelligence." - Edmund Cooper, Sunday Times

The complete review 's Review :

The Steel Crocodile is set in some near-future, with Europe consolidated into a European Federation (and the mark the official currency), one of the major competing global blocs, along with the East and the Americas (though there is also an African Federation). The novel centers around Dr. Matthew Oliver and his wife Abigail. Matthew is a sociologist and ethnologist, and has been offered a position at the Colindale Institute -- apparently a great opportunity -- and the novel opens with him visiting an old friend from school, Edmund Gryphon, who is a member of an organization called the Civil Liberties Committee (CLC) that the government keeps close tabs on and whose activities it clearly is concerned about.

Gryphon sees Matthew getting access to the Colindale Institute as a great opportunity as well; he's suspicious of the work being done there and wants Matthew to report to him and the C.L.C. about it. The next day, the police come to see Matthew -- to question him about the murder of Gryphon.

Matthew takes the position -- learning also, however, that, as he tells his wife, his predecessor: "was burned to death in his motor car, Abigail. It wasn't an accident".

Working at the Institute means also being closely if rather openly surveilled. In his previous work: "He had never had a tail" -- but now one is assigned to him --and another to his wife, and they are followed whenever they go off-site. Their house is also bugged -- but the general attitude about this is summed up by the description of Abigail finding the first batch of them:

It was pointless to be angry or disgusted. The hiding places were hardly more than a matter of form. The breach of etiquette was hers for having uncovered them.

"The Bohn is a remarkable device, Oliver. More remarkable than its designers imagine. It extrapolates. Is in fact a product of its own extrapolations. Extrapolates on a sufficiently wide base to appear creative. Human creativity works by selection, sorting through the individual's memory store and selecting items that interrelate unexpectedly, amusingly, interestingly, -- profitably. It is the subtlety of this selection process, the criteria it employs, that determines the creative ability of each individual person." He leaned forward across his desk to point his next sentence. "And the criteria we have given the Bohn are the subtlest we here at the Colindale Institute could devise."

"You're saying that the Bohn invents."

"I'm saying that the Bohn perceives relationships and extrapolates logically from them."

Impressive as this was, there was obviously more to the Colindale project than just this. Otherwise, why the strict, almost pathological secrecy ?

"It runs away with you," she said. "Itâ€™s important to keep a sense of proportion. Remember that there are limitations."

We're leaderless, Oliver. And needing leadership. Crying out for a relevant messiah.

“But to this day I wish I had known

the name of that excellent crocodile,

My mentor and friend, most proper enemy.”



(from WOULD'ST EAT A CROCODILE? by John Smith)

- M.A.Orthofer, 26 December 2024

About the Author :

British author D.G.Compton (David Guy Compton) was born in 1930.

