Lars Gyllensten
Lars Gyllensten's name popped up again at the beginning of 2022 when the Swedish Academy opened their archives for the 1971 Nobel Prize in Literature, revealing that year's nominations (warning ! dreaded pdf format !) .
Among the authors nominated for the first time was Arno Schmidt; the person who nominated him was Academy-member Lars Gyllensten -- enough to pique my interest and lead me to try to find out more about the Swedish author.
It is important to keep in mind that Gyllensten's novels are part of a whole in a more solid and conscious way than is the case of most authors.Gyllensten's first published work was, in a variety of ways, an outlier: co-authored (with Torgny Greitz) and pseudonymously published (under the name Jan Wictor), Camera obscura (1946) was a poetry collection -- and one that was essentially meant as a prank:
Their working "method" was that one of them picked out unusual words from textbooks and the other put them together in poems. Furthermore, they added material by means of free association. [...] By getting a meaningless collection of poetry published they wished to draw attention to the element of incomprehensibleness of the poetry of the 1940's. They especially noted such an extreme subjectivism that communication between author and reader no longer functioned.Throughout his career, it seems, Gyllensten was very much concerned with the relationships of writer, reader, and text. Isaksson points out that Gyllensten: "rejected the idea of identification", understanding that the author -- like everyone -- is always apart. Gyllensten rejected the idea of autobiographical writing -- he would clearly be no great fan of the currently so popular forms of 'autofiction', finding this kind of thing is: "all trivial, literary proud flesh, which has nothing to do with art" --, and so also Gyllensten repudiated (the prevalent notion of) realism, acknowledging "the writer uses material from reality, but at the same time forms this material into an artificial creation".
As Isaksson then sums up:
With his narrative methods he rejects the supposition that the novel should reproduce reality or that it should create the illusion of reality. Instead, his novels are openly and demonstratively artifacts, whose most important function lies in the fact that they take a position in relation to reality. He does not hold up a corner of reality for the spellbound reader; instead his novels are a means for him to orient himself in reality.Eventually this also leads to Gyllensten adopting a form, in a number of works, which he described as: "a kind of collage-novel" but which Isaksson suggests may better be "characterized as montage", as:
The material he uses to construct his collages are texts which he has written himself. One could say that he works with the method of composition of the collage without making use of the technique of quoting. In somewhat different words than in Gyllensten's note, the form of the collage novel he works with can thus be described as a collection of different types of texts which he has first written and then put together.Among the most interesting of these types of novels that Isaksson discusses is The Palace in the Park (1970) -- described in its subtitle as a: 'Rhetorical Portrait in the Manner of Giuseppe Arcimboldo', after the remarkable painter who, as Isaksson puts it: "developed an allegorical art of portrait painting whose characteristic was that he composed the faces of the people portrayed with objects from their professions and occupations".
Isaksson notes that: "Gyllensten has had a very strong theoretical interest in his own work as an author ever since he began writing", and this seems to manifest itself in many of the works themselves. Among the pieces Isaksson describes is also an essay "in which he discussed the problem of the form of the novel" which Gyllensten published a year before his novel Senilia (1956) appeared, 'Senilia. Reflections on Narration and Thomas Mann', in which he juxtaposed the works of Joyce and Mann -- preferring Mann's clear position (of: "an open recognition of the author's presence in the novel which is honest and which retains the basic epic assumption that someone narrates something for someone else") over Joyce's work (in which the author: "pretends to render reality as if himself did not exist").
Mann is among the strong influences on Gyllensten that Isaksson identifies; Kierkegaard is another. As far as subject-matter goes, many of the novels build on familiar historical and mythical figures: Cain, in The Testament of Cain; Socrates, in The Death of Socrates (1960); Saint Anthony, in The Cave in the Desert (1973); Don Juan, in The Shadow of Don Juan (1975) -- though many of the novels are also contemporary in setting.
Isaksson's summaries and discussion of Gyllensten's work, as well as the larger common themes, approaches, and influences, give a reasonable idea of the author's large body of work (which, it must be remembered, grew much larger still after Isaksson's cut-off date, with Gyllensten having just resigned from the Karolinska Institutet a few years earlier, to fully devote himself to his literary work). Lars Gyllensten is a useful, informative, and -- as far as it goes -- thorough introduction to the author but missing, of course, is the actual work, largely inaccessible to those who don't read Swedish. It seems a shame: as Isaksson's conclusion suggests, this is an author whose work seems well worth engaging with:
For his readers, therefore, his novels offer an opportunity to test their own experiences and points of view at a profound level. For himself, Gyllensten's writing is an intensive attempt at finding a tenable attitude toward life, and his readers can therefore in turn make use of his authorship to orient themselves in our increasingly threatened world.Gyllensten appears to be one of those many authors who slipped between the cracks, unable to decisively break through onto the international stage; the fact that his writing seems so much a (connected) 'body of work' probably makes it even less likely that one or another of his novels will still be translated in any foreseeable future -- though I, for one, could hardly resist one promising in its subtitle that it's a: 'Rhetorical Portrait in the Manner of Giuseppe Arcimboldo' ..... But apparently even in Sweden he has faded quickly, with Thure Stenström's recent biography titled: Den glömde Gyllensten ('The Forgotten Gyllensten'; Artos & Norma, 2018) .....
Isaksson's monograph only goes so far -- in no small part because Gyllensten's literary career extended considerably beyond when it was published -- but covers its ground well. Still, even beyond the literary works, Gyllensten clearly led an interesting life about which it certainly would be worth learning considerably more. Better yet, of course, would be for his work to be more readily available (in translation).
- M.A.Orthofer, 29 March 2022
Swedish author and editor Hans Isaksson lived 1942 to 2015.
