the complete review - science / technology

The Genesis of

Technoscientific Revolutions



by

Venkatesh Narayanamurti

and

Jeffrey Y. Tsao



Rethinking the Nature and Nurture of Research

B+ : good consideration of the scientific method and the functioning of research (institutes)

As they explain in the Introduction, in The Genesis of Technoscientific Revolutions Venkatesh Narayanamurti and Jeffrey Y. Tsao hope to: "present a modern rethinking of the nature and nurturing of research, with the aim of significantly improving the effectiveness of research". Harking back to the great industrial research laboratories of the twentieth century such as Bell Labs (where Narayanamurti worked from 1968 to 1987) and Xerox PARC, they note that:

(I)n the latter quarter of the twentieth century continuing into the first quarter of the twenty-first century, modern science began to shift its emphasis to short-term and narrower measures of return on capital invested and to a transactional "what's in it for me" approach to research. The consequence was that the great industrial research laboratories shifted their emphasis from research to development and, in some cases, eliminated research entirely.

The scientific method is made much more productive when technology can be used as a tool for experiments. In other words, science and technology coevolve in what we will call a larger technoscientific method: science draws on technology to discover new facts, while technology draws on science to invent new forms with which to fulfill human-desired functions.

Science is a conservative force that often denies the possibility of new technologies that are inconsistent with current scientific understanding but that turn out to be possible after all.

Likewise, when a technological form helps fulfill a multiplicity of functions, the form becomes embedded in a larger web of internally self-reinforcing technological knowledge, with significant inertia acting against replacement. The deep embeddedness of von Neumann computation architectures in virtually all computing applications delayed significantly the use, beginning in the 2010s, of the graphical processing units that have now revolutionized deep neural network computation.

Today's research universities, research institutes, and national and international laboratories are social enterprises.

- M.A.Orthofer, 20 March 2022

Venkatesh Narayanamurti at SEAS

Jeffrey Y. Tsao at the Sandia National Laboratories

Venkatesh Narayanamurti (b. 1939) is the Benjamin Peirce Professor of Technology and Public Policy, Engineering and Applied Sciences, and Physics, Emeritus at Harvard.



Jeffrey Y. Tsao (b. 1955) is Senior Scientist at the Sandia National Laboratories.

