Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Resurrection



by

Joaquim Maria Machado de Assis



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: Resurrection Author: Joaquim Maria Machado de Assis Genre: Novel Written: 1872 (Eng. 2013) Length: 182 pages Original in: Portuguese Availability: Resurrection - US Resurrection - UK Resurrection - Canada from : Bookshop.org (US) directly from : Dalkey Archive Press

Portuguese title: Ressurreição

Translated by Karen C. Sherwood Sotelino

With an Introduction by José Luiz Passos (translated by Kevin G. McDonald)

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : limited, but quite enjoyable

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Hispania . (97:4) 12/2014 Luciana Namorato

From the Reviews :

"Throughout her translation, Sherwood Sotelino skillfully renders Machado de Assis's trademark irony, which remains delicately poised between bemusement and causticity. Sherwood Sotelino also makes effective choices to capture Portuguese connotations (...) Even though Resurrection is not listed among Machado de Assis's most accomplished novels, it is a significant work that is sure to be of interest to scholars and the general public." - Luciana Namorato, Hispania

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Resurrection -- Machado de Assis' first novel -- centers around Félix. Just in his mid-thirties, he used to be a doctor but has already abandoned his profession; an "unexpected inheritance" apparently allows him to live a life of idle comfort.

Machado de Assis makes little effort to present Félix as sympathetic, introducing him as: "an idle, unambitious fellow" and noting at the outset that

His character is flawed, illogical and lacking consistency. He is a complex man, incoherent and capricious, in whom opposing elements meet, both refined qualities and irreconcilable failings.

They depended on each other exclusively. Marriage was the logical and customary outcome of such a romance.

You didn't lose a precious good, stolen from me by time: trust. You can still find the happiness you once yearned for. It's enough for you to love someone. While I, my dear Lívia, lack the principle element of inner peace, for I don't trust in the sincerity of others.

"Marriage will restore my trust," he thought; "when the two of us are together, removed from society, from contact with strangers, peace will rule my heart. Only then will we be happy, without bitterness or remorse."

Raquel had suffered, perhaps, some sort of failed hope -- or more clearly put, a hopeless attachment.

— Do you censure me ? the young woman asked.

— No, the doctor said, I pity you.

— My intention was good.

— It would be. But life's not composed of feelings. One doesn't carry on as if living in a novel.

- M.A.Orthofer, 26 March 2022

- Return to top of the page -

:

Dalkey Archive Press publicity page

Martin Claret publicity page

Joaquim Maria Machado de Assis at books and writers

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Brazilian author Joaquim Maria Machado de Assis lived 1839 to 1908.

- Return to top of the page -