the complete review - fiction

The Birds of Verhovina



by

Bodor Ádám



Hungarian title: Verhovina madarai

Translated by Peter Sherwood

With an Introduction by Szegő János

Our Assessment:



B+ : darkly atmospheric and neatly done

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Monde . 19/9/2016 Alice Zeniter la Repubblica . 3/2/2019 Leonetta Bentivoglio Le Temps . 9/12/2016 Isabelle Rüf TLS . 24-31/12/2021 Diána Vonnák

From the Reviews :

"La prosa di Bodor s'inerpica, s'affossa, s'attorciglia, torna su sé stessa, distrugge ogni realismo e con perverso gusto del grottesco si tuffa nel fondo della barbarie. L'artefice di Boscomatto è un ridanciano e disperato nichilista che nega ogni bellezza, intesa ed armonia. La Storia non avanza, la gente si divora, non esiste alcun progresso etico, il tempo è trasversale, certi remoti secoli selvaggi equivalgono al presente e nella vita tutto resta implacabilmente uguale." - Leonetta Bentivoglio, la Repubblica





"There is not much plot: the book proceeds through a series of interlinked episodes that cohere into a portrait of a place -- and of a crumbling authoritarianism. Bodor’s prose, in Peter Sherwood’s lithe translation, is casual and chatty, but also nuanced, sensory and bleakly humorous. Verhovina is one of those places you can visit but might never leave; it is reality on its way to becoming allegory." - Diána Vonnák, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

The Birds of Verhovina is set in desolate Yablonska Polyana, a settlement in the fictional Verhovina, a place one can imagine somewhere in the hinterlands of the Hungarian/Romanian/Ukrainian intersection, a region with an: "ever-mysterious history". Yablonska Polyana and its surroundings had once all been in the hands of a single family, the Czervenskys -- but: "one night, without warning, they unexpectedly upped sticks and, leaving everything behind, disappeared from the settlement". It's that kind of place: largely abandoned, practically forgotten. When the novel opens the train still runs, but the timetable has already been cancelled, so it shows up more haphazardly, rather than on a strict schedule; by the end of the novel, a few years later, it's long since stopped coming at all.

Among the features of the place are its foul-smelling hot springs, from which:

Curtains of a steamy, nausea-inducing brownish haze ripple day and night above the meadow, unless some fierce wind from the north should happen to come and sweep it away, and shrouds the valley, settling on the courtyards and seeping into the houses, the larders, the wardrobes, into the very depths of the dresser drawers.

Perhaps someone will come and tell us why we are here. Or perhaps no one will ever come here again.

If truth be told, we are just waiting for time to pass.

But he never got very far with them. Nor did he delude himself that he did. He called them his birds, knowing it would always end, one fine day, in their flying away.

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 March 2022

:

About the Author :

Romanian-born Hungarian-writing author Bodor Ádám was born in 1936.

