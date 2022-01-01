Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



533 Days



by

Cees Nooteboom



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Dutch title: 533

US title: 533 Days

UK title: 533

UK subtitle: A Book of Days

Translated by Laura Watkinson

With photographer Simone Sassen

B+ : nicely done

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times . 29/11/2021 Boyd Tonkin Le Monde . 9/6/2019 Florence Noiville TLS . 3/12/2021 Nat Segnit Wall St. Journal . 18/3/2022 Danny Heitman Die Welt . 15/10/2016 Marko Martin

From the Reviews :

"Nooteboom’s is a lyrical, meditative “book of days” inspired by the house and garden he has lovingly tended over decades on the island of Menorca, with excursions to the snowbound German village where he spends the winter months." - Boyd Tonkin, Financial Times





"The digressiveness of Nooteboom's method owes a good deal to W. G. Sebald, even if, largely because of the rapidity of Nooteboom's transitions -- the constant flitting from nature observation to reflections on literature, language and politics -- it lacks the gravity of Sebald's reveries, the sense that the present, even in its most seemingly inconsequential detail, is inescapably freighted by history. (...) (W)hat prevents 533 from disappearing into its own digressiveness is Nooteboom's appealing habit of introducing, very casually, the sort of weighty idea another writer might have treated with more fanfare. (...) The aim, then, is a hodgepodge, if not at Leopardi's length then in his spirit" - Nat Segnit, Times Literary Supplement





from disappearing into its own digressiveness is Nooteboom's appealing habit of introducing, very casually, the sort of weighty idea another writer might have treated with more fanfare. (...) The aim, then, is a hodgepodge, if not at Leopardi's length then in his spirit" - "(O)ne gathers that Mr. Nooteboom, now 88, is connecting more these days with the pleasures of staying put. (...) 533 Days doesn't style itself as a repository of seasoned wisdom. Mr. Nooteboom's real subject is the one that's defined his career -- mainly, the persistent strangeness of existence and its refusal to be fully resolved by religion, philosophy or science." - Danny Heitman, Wall Street Journal





doesn't style itself as a repository of seasoned wisdom. Mr. Nooteboom's real subject is the one that's defined his career -- mainly, the persistent strangeness of existence and its refusal to be fully resolved by religion, philosophy or science." - "(E)r schreitet eben nicht, wird bei keinem Schritt und in keinem Notat zum eisigen Kategorisierer à la Ernst Jünger, sondern bleibt – bei aller Belesenheit, bei allen im Laufe der Jahrzehnte geschriebenen und hochgelobten eigenen Büchern, bei aller Lebenserfahrung -- jener weltzutrauliche große Junge, den bereits ein frühes Foto aus den Fünfzigern zeigte: Cees Nooteboom und sein lebenslanger Schriftsteller-Freund Harry Mulisch Arm in Arm vor einer Sanddüne." - Marko Martin, Die Welt

The complete review 's Review :

Halfway through 533 Days Cees Nooteboom actually dates one of the book's eighty chapters -- and reveals that:

When I began these notes, without thinking too much about it, I came up with the working title Diario Novo. That is not Spanish (nuevo) and not Italian (nuovo), maybe I was secretly hoping it would be Portuguese.

[The dates Nooteboom gives at the conclusion -- 1 August 2014 to 5 January 2016 -- also don't actually span 533 days; I only count 523 (start- and end-date inclusive); I'm not sure what exactly happened there .....]

It is even doubtful whether this is in fact a diary, perhaps it is more like a book of days, something to help you preserve the occasional something from the stream of what you think, what you read, what you see, certainly not a book for confessions. The theme was il faut cultiver notre jardin until I realized it was more a case of my garden teaching me

Last year, I read a piece by a Flemish reviewer. Apparently I pondered too much. That could be right. And I did not pay attention to the world. That happens when you get to my age. I think the writer was young. I did not meet him in Budapest in 1956, or in Bolivia in 1968, or in Tehran in 1976, or in Berlin in 1989

So is that it, then ? The end of the novel ? No. There is still an undiscovered realm of possible variants. And perhaps the metamorphosis of reality, captured in a metamorphosis of the way of dealing with that change. But what is most likely is in fact what you see around you all the time, the apotheosis of the manufactured novel, fiction as a product, respectable enough to fill the increasingly slim literary supplements, which also turns them into an extension of the industry.

- M.A.Orthofer, 1 May 2022

