Yesterday



by

Juan Emar



Title: Yesterday Author: Juan Emar Genre: Novel Written: 1935 (Eng. 2021) Length: 143 pages Original in: Spanish Availability: Yesterday - US Ayer - US Yesterday - UK Yesterday - Canada Ayer - España from : Bookshop.org (US)

Spanish title: Ayer

Translated by Megan McDowell

With an Introduction) by Alejandro Zambra

Our Assessment:



B+ : neatly spun out and presented

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Literary Review . 7/2021 Michael Eaude Publishers Weekly . 3/2/2022 .

From the Reviews :

"This arresting story is a great place to start, and it will leave readers wanting to see more of the author's odd obsessions." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

Yesterday is, at its most basic, a day-in-the-life account, the narrator describing what he and his wife Isabel experienced the day before. It was certainly an eventful day -- beginning with nothing less than a public execution -- though much of the time the narrator seems to have moved through it rather casually.

The narrator spins quite a bit into and around the various episodes he relates. So, for example, the opening scene -- when he sees: "at long last the spectacle I had so yearned to see: a beheading" -- has the narrator relate at some length what led to the condemned man's fate (as he was tried in two separate courts for what is considered his crime before being sentenced) before he describes the actual execution. Other stations that day include a visit to the zoo, where, among other things, husband and wife witness a lion and an ostrich facing off; a stop at a painter's (too-green) studio; the close observation of a pot-bellied man ("my will has ordered me: 'Observe him, delimit him, know him'"); a visit to the family home where the narrator's parents and siblings (and the Uruguayan consul) have been enjoying themselves and place bets as to whether or not the narrator will take up a simple(-seeming) challenge; as well as several meals the couple have along the way, the narrator listing what each of them order.

Midway through, the narrator discusses what they've done so far with his wife, observing:

Me: It strikes me that the day up to now has been quite empty.

Her: No. I've found it fairly intense.

Me: In sensations, perhaps. But what conclusions have we drawn from the day ?

An unreal sequentiality ! Yes, that's it. I now know that's how it is.

I saw all of yesterday's events for what they were, what they are. I saw what it was that had previously made me see them as being shelled. That's it: shelled like peas into a full container. No. They had always been, they are, without what's within.



- M.A.Orthofer, 25 May 2022

About the Author :

Chilean author Juan Emar (ctually: Álvaro Yáñez Bianchi) lived 1893 to1964.

