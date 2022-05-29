Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



A Word Child



Iris Murdoch



B+ : very nicely turned very dark comedy

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Atlantic . 9/1975 Phoebe Adams The Nation . 11/10/1975 Lynne Sharon Schwartz The NY Times Book Rev. . 24/8/1975 David Bromwich The Spectator . 25/4/1975 Peter Ackroyd Sunday Times A 20/4/1975 Jill Neville The Times . 17/4/1975 Philip Howard

From the Reviews :

"That is the author's impressive accomplishment; the whole mad mix-up is believable. (...) Skillful, elegant, witty -- this is a superior novel." - Phoebe Adams, The Atlantic





"Hilary lives -- we can see, hear and smell him. (He does not look or smell good. Yet many people, men and women, love him. He has the appeal of the stubborn, recalcitrant slob. He grows on people, even on the reader.) While the plot, mercifulIy, is less complex than in most of Murdoch's novels, there is an unparalleled distillation of theme. Through Hilary, A Word Child becomes an adventurous study of guilt (the original sin of being who we are), remorse, and the chances of redemption, with each person his redeemer. (...) In A Word Child she has chosen to treat of perennially important matters, and conjured up a rich, unsettling fantasy." - Lynne Sharon Schwartz, The Nation





"It sounds a little schematic, does it not ? And, after 400 pages, one feels it is. Miss Murdoch has really plotted the novel according to these types or constellations of character: each day of the week Hilary spends with someone different, and the next week he visits them all again, in order. The thickly dramatized surface is especially annoying in light of the moral concerns of A Word Child, which are odd and original." - David Bromwich, The New York Times Book Review





"She uses the language with a fluency and a control that never fail to give pleasure, however hard she may try to worry or defeat us. And within the elaborate and somewhat operatic structure of A Word Child, there are those flashes of social humour and exact description which match the best of contemporary writing." - Peter Ackroyd, The Spectator





"A Word Child is possibly her strongest yet (.....) It is rich with casual asides and insights which in any other novel would be the book's profound apogee (.....) As usual Miss Murdoch scores high for entertainment and surprises. Just when you thought you had one character taped you find they've been up to something behind your back -- and yet it's all totally in character and feels psychologically right." - Jill Neville, Sunday Times





is possibly her strongest yet (.....) It is rich with casual asides and insights which in any other novel would be the book's profound apogee (.....) As usual Miss Murdoch scores high for entertainment and surprises. Just when you thought you had one character taped you find they've been up to something behind your back -- and yet it's all totally in character and feels psychologically right." - "The terrain of her book is the bleak land of philosophical oughts, and imperatives, haunted by nightmares of guilt and hate from the past. But the story itself is, of course, not bleak but funny, unbearably sad, enigmatic and beautifully harmonized towards an elegiac and retrospectively inevitable coda. " - Philip Howard, The Times

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

A Word Child is narrated by Hilary Burde, a forty-one-year-old low-level Whitehall civil servant living in London. He had a difficult childhood: he did not know his father, and his mother died when he was seven; he and his younger sister, Crystal, were then "taken over" by a relative, Aunt Bill, living in a caravan -- with Hilary soon shunted off to an orphanage. He was miserable, and:

I was brimming with anger and hatred. I hated, not society, puny sociologists' abstraction, I hated the universe. I wanted to cause it pain in return for the pain it caused me.

My 'days' were a routine, and in the office I conceived of myself as far as possible as a man on an assembly line. Week-ends and holidays were hells of freedom.

'Oh Lord ! Hilary, I wish you could get yourself a decent job, you're obviously not getting anywhere in the office.'

'I don't want to get anywhere.'

The effect of saying certain things, of simply thinking certain things, thinking them perhaps for the first time, in your presence. It's a remarkable -- catalyst.

Someone once said of me, and it was not entirely unjust, that I read poetry for the grammar. As I have said, I never wanted to be a writer. I loved words, but I was not a word-user, rather a word-watcher, in the way that some people are bird-watchers.

Can't you understand human conversation ? Can't you read it, can't you read me ? I should have thought it would be easy enough.

But he is in a frenzy, he is totally confused and obsessed, he doesn't know what he wants, or what he will do.

'What do you want for Christmas ?'

'A loaded revolver.'

- M.A.Orthofer, 29 May 2022

:

Vintage publicity page

Open Road Media publicity page

Gallimard publicity page

Iris Murdoch at books and writers

Iris Murdoch Archive

John Bayley's memoir

See Index of Contemporary British fiction at the complete review

About the Author :

Iris Murdoch (1919-1999) studied at Oxford and Cambridge, and was a fellow of St. Anne's College, Oxford. She published twenty-six novels and won the Booker Prize in 1978.

