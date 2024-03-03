|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
The Bell
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B : solid enough, but not quite up to her usual very high standards
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
The Bell opens strongly:
Dora Greenfield left her husband because she was afraid of him. She decided six months later to return to him for the same reason.Dora had met husband Paul as an art student. He is an art historian, thirteen years her senior, and seemed a fine match and catch for her -- not least: "because of the demonic intensity of Paul's desire for her". True, "Paul had warned Dora that they were likely to quarrel" .....
In fact, they seem quite ill-suited for another; one exchange late in the books sums it all up quite well:
'You don't respect me,' said Dora, her voice trembling.For all that, he's not particularly devoted or attentive to Dora, either.
When Dora returns to Paul it is not to their London home but rather Gloucestershire where he had been working for some months, and she travels there to join him. He is a guest of a lay religious community, living in the house they use, Imber Court, which is next to a strict Anglican convent, Imber Abbey, "an enclosed order of nuns. No one goes in or comes out".
The Abbey once had a famous bell -- "but no one knows what happened to it". Paul has come across an old legend about it -- where: "the great bell 'flew like a bird out of the tower and fell into the lake'", and he also notes: "there is a story about the bell ringing sometimes in the bottom of the lake, and how if you hear it it portends a death" (uh-oh ...). A large new bell is being cast, and is to be installed soon, with much ceremony and celebration -- the novel naturally moving towards that event.
The lay community is still very new -- "in its present form had existed for just under a year" -- and is still at "an experimental stage". They grow some produce which they sell locally, but are still struggling to find their footing, financially and otherwise. One of their members, Catherine Fawley, is to go into the Abbey in the fall; her twin brother, Nick -- "he's a bit gloomy at times. He's had a difficult life" -- also comes to stay with the community (though they house him somewhat outside of it, with soon-to-be Oxford student Toby, who had petitioned to be allowed to experience this kind of life over the summer, before heading off to university).
Michael Meade is the somewhat reluctant unofficial leader of the community -- Imber Court was a family property, though he had never lived there before repurposing it to house this community --, while James Tayper Pace is more obviously suited to the role but prefers taking a bit of a back seat. Michael and Nick have some history: some fourteen years earlier Nick had been a fourteen-year-old schoolboy and Michael "a young schoolmaster of twenty-five" and they had gotten rather too close and intimate. Nick had eventually gone to the headmaster and told him what was going on, leading to Michael being forced to leave the school (and dashing his hopes of ordination). A somewhat tortured homosexual, Michael soon finds himself slipping similarly with young Toby -- himself somewhat confused, but also drawn to the simple and willing Dora.
It is Toby who, while swimming, comes across what clearly is the long-lost bell in the lake. The only one he reveals his discovery to is Dora, and they soon hatch a plan to surprise everyone with it when the new bell is to arrive. Quickly, then, however, this plan and pretty much everything else goes awry, the novel accelerating to a rush of accidents of various sorts, physical as well as personal, that shatter the community as well as various lives and relationships.
The set-up isn't so much slow but feels a bit too obviously put in place, piece by piece, to then allow for the comic-frantic-hysteric series of events to come together and unfold in the novel's conclusion. From the heavy-handed bell-to-do to mentions of Dora being unable to swim and her affair with journalist Noel -- who, of course, comes to cover the bell-installation and interview some people for his newspaper (to which Dora's husband responds: "'Well, I'm going to interview him,' said Paul. 'I'm going to give him an interview he won't forget !') -- quite a great deal is, in one way or another, foreshadowed. As so often in Murdoch's novels, there is a large cast of busy characters, but she spreads herself a bit thin here, not devoting sufficient attention to some of them, with the story drifting rather too jerkily from one focus -- Dora, Michael, Toby -- to another; the later, more expansive novels take their time much better with this sort of thing. Here, for example, after the strong Dora-focused beginning, she's kind of lost for much of the story, before coming again to the fore. It can feel like Murdoch wasn't sure whose story she wanted to tell, shifting especially between Dora and Paul's and Michael's but without comfortably weaving them together into the novel as a whole. (Toby, on the other hand, is quite well used, involved with a variety of the characters and situations.)
The Bell does come together quite enjoyably, and much along the way there is very good -- Murdoch is a pleasure to read, with so many of the descriptions and events so well and tightly expressed, and with a humorous edge to much of it. The mediocrity of the characters, as people, is a bit off-putting, and, while Murdoch often explores questions of faith in her novels, this one is much more overtly and thoroughly steeped in religiosity than most of them -- an interesting reflection of the times it was written in, but not much more than that.
Despite not being one of her longer novels, I found The Bell somewhat of a slog; I don't think it's ever taken me as long to get through one of her books. Given the generally high regard it's held in -- beginning with by A.S.Byatt, who provides the Introduction to the current Penguin and Vintage Classic editions -- I might be missing something, but to me this is a lesser Murdoch -- still very engaging and much of it, bit by a bit, a great pleasure to read, but a bit too simple and too quickly heaped together. Like the lay community Murdoch describes, much of the novel has the feel of being at "an experimental stage", with many clever ideas (plot- and otherwise) and concerns which do come together in a solid conclusion (in the dissolution of the community ....), but too much of it more rickety.
- M.A.Orthofer, 3 March 2024
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Iris Murdoch (1919-1999) studied at Oxford and Cambridge, and was a fellow of St. Anne's College, Oxford. She published twenty-six novels and won the Booker Prize in 1978.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2024 the complete review