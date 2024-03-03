

the complete review - fiction

The Bell



by

Iris Murdoch



From the Reviews

"Like the best of Murdoch's novels, The Bell is about love and freedom, the interplay between the two and the destructive force of love-gone-wrong. (...) But on another level she's writing about the only things that matter -- love, goodness and how to be happy without hurting others -- and, like her hero Plato, is using a seductively "easy" medium to bring us to deeper understanding." - Patrick Gale, The Independent





"(T)his intricately plotted novel really is a chronicle of disillusion." - Gilbert Millstein, The New York Times





"With The Bell , her fourth novel, the gifted Iris Murdoch finds her true voice. She is a versatile, unpredictable, indeed experimental writer. her control is firm over the difficulties presented by this tragi-comedy -- a book satirical and funny but with tragic aspects." - A.R.Graham, The New York Times Book Review





"Make no mistake: The Bell finally establishes Miss Iris Murdoch in the forefront of living English novelists. (...) No summary could compass the whole of this tightly-knit and resonant story, or more than hint at the subtlety of its symbolism . It remarkably balances its imaginative portrayal of a religious community with a necessary wit, irony, and even revulsion: its dice are not loaded either one way or the other. Moreover, what might have been a mere intellectual game in the Gide manner is here imaginatively realised and integrated into a solid background, with real people living through a real autumn, tangible and important." - Richard Mayne, Sunday Times





"This is conceivably the only novel ever written in which a boy tries to seduce a girl in a recumbent church bell. (...) Author Murdoch mitigates the sordid in her story with a flow of wit that is civilized, unobtrusive and sometimes lethal. The novel achieves distinction in a series of brief sermons and reflections on the nature of God and the good that ought to make many an orthodox pulpit- pounding clergyman blush in envy. Yet the meaning of The Bell is muffled in final ambiguity, as the colony goes under in a tidal wave of newspaper scandal. With its strange but oddly exciting characters, its limpid prose, its sly wit and its ethical in sight, The Bell unquestionably tolls, but it is never clear for whom and for what." - Time





"Her novel, indeed, is written on several layers of action and significance; the threads that form the richly involved pattern are varied and intricate, and always there is Dora, the bell, and the legend of the bell. (...) Perhaps there is a little too much symbolism in The Bell, perhaps there is a little too much of everything, but it is, at any rate, a joy to read a story which is running over with purpose and intelligence, Miss Murdoch goes on for a little too long and is inclined at times to explain exhaustively rather than to indicate imaginatively, but The Bell is a strong, positive book written in prose it is a delight to read." - The Times