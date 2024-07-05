Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Book and the Brotherhood



by

Iris Murdoch



B+ : a bit ponderous and with slow-going stretches, but still satisfyingly substantial

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Atlantic Monthly . 3/1988 Phoebe-Lou Adams The LA Times B+ 21/2/1988 Richard Eder The New Republic . 6/6/1988 Michael Levenson The NY Rev. of Books . 31/3/1988 Robert Towers The NY Times . 27/1/1988 Michiko Kakutani The NY Times Book Rev. A 31/1/1988 Charles Newman Sunday Times . 13/9/1987 Andrew Sinclair Time . 8/2/1988 Paul Gray The Times A- 10/9/1987 Stuart Evans Virginia Q. Rev. . Summer/1988 . World Lit. Today . Summer/1988 Mona Knapp

From the Reviews :

"Crimond is a false god, or at least not the god his friends had in mind. By the time his malign influence wears off, Ms.Murdoch has treated the reader to a soap opera with philosophical trimmings. Like all proper soap operas, it does not lack action." - Phoebe-Lou Adams, The Atlantic Monthly





" The Brotherhood has flaws that place it some way below the level of The Good Apprentice , one of Murdoch’s best. The first hundred pages or so of preparation seem especially long and mannered, although there are splendid passages in them. Energy and magic then take over, but after the killing, they seep away. The final quarter seems largely a series of retrospective variations on a tension that is gone. Perhaps the principal weakness is in the enchanter. Crimond is too flat, both in his ideas, which are a rehash of ultra-left post-Leninism, and above all in his person. (...) Despite these defects, Murdoch holds us enthralled for a good deal of the time, particularly in the middle section. There are passages of sustained brilliance" - Richard Eder, The Los Angeles Times





has flaws that place it some way below the level of , one of Murdoch's best. The first hundred pages or so of preparation seem especially long and mannered, although there are splendid passages in them. Energy and magic then take over, but after the killing, they seep away. The final quarter seems largely a series of retrospective variations on a tension that is gone. Perhaps the principal weakness is in the enchanter. Crimond is too flat, both in his ideas, which are a rehash of ultra-left post-Leninism, and above all in his person. (...) Despite these defects, Murdoch holds us enthralled for a good deal of the time, particularly in the middle section. There are passages of sustained brilliance" -





as the fate of liberalism when its center no longer holds, and when liberals themselves are no longer sure why they wear the name. (...) The politics in is finally a feint and a tease; to speak of the plot of the novel is to speak of the many strange paths of Eros. It is also, and revealingly, to speak in the terms of melodrama." -





"(T)his is that rarest of fictions these days: a social and political novel that is not journalistic, a novel of ideas that is not ideological, and a deep exploration of national character that is not parochial. While it details unsparingly the fragility of modern human relationships, the book is finally a triumphal celebration of literacy as a social bond -- a theme that no doubt will come as a shock to a modern audience. (....) A sociologist would find a lot of cheap thrills here (.....) David Crimond is one of the most interesting characters in recent literature, embodying that peculiar combination of puritanism and passion of the old-fashioned British intelligentsia, a man of the left who expends all his energy attacking the left, an intellectual loner without a constituency save the Brotherhood, which regards him, alternately, as a fanatic and a demigod. (...) Well, maybe it's not perfect. There's a certain lapidary style, the old pro warming up in her own good time, which can become tedious, particularly in the opening pages. The ending seems a gratuitous bow to Dickens, and there are rather too many emblems skittering through the carnage. But the human process by which ideas are transformed into feelings, feelings into gestures, and gestures into always unforeseen consequences -- no other living writer has it down so well." - Charles Newman, The New York Times Book Review





"(R)ich and evocative (.....) In this drama of the liberals consenting in their own destruction by their paid executioner, Iris Murdoch has drawn a troubling and illuminating picture of a generation of people she knows only too well." - Andrew Sinclair, Sunday Times





"This time out, she is at her best. (...) Murdoch is too canny a novelist to raise expectations without fulfilling them. But seldom in her distinguished career has she kept so many characters so busily and interestingly in motion. The Book and the Brotherhood hums with energy and im plications, with the conviction that realistic, contemporary characters are in fact enacting old, mysterious myths." - Paul Gray, Time





hums with energy and im plications, with the conviction that realistic, contemporary characters are in fact enacting old, mysterious myths." -





"There are admirable passages in this 607-page novel and some interesting insights into present-day England, but the constant shift in point of view blurs the focus, and the endless talk grows tedious. For devoted Murdoch admirers." - Virginia Quarterly Review





"Though Murdoch herself has declared the book to be "about Marxism," it is not. In fact, not a word is quoted from Crimond's sensational theories. The book is about, instead, the power of ideas to bind human beings together permanently -- with hatred or with love. It is not a book for newcomers to Murdoch's work, but it is Murdoch's most Platonist pursuit to date of the "pure idea" and the pure passions it produces." - Mona Knapp, World Literature Today

The complete review 's Review :

The Book and the Brotherhood opens at a midsummer Commemoration Ball at Oxford, allowing Murdoch to introduce practically all the main characters around whom the story then swirls. Most had been undergraduates together, decades earlier, though there is also Oxford student Tamar, whose uncle ("or 'uncle', since he was not Violet's brother but her cousin") is Gerard; there is also the absent but not forgotten figure of Sinclair, "'the golden boy', so long dead", whose sister, Rose, is part of this circle (and: "remained, after all these years, hopelessly, permanently, in love" with Gerard).

The book of the title is, for much of the novel, a blank. For quite a while it gets, at best, oblique mention -- typically:

'Have you decided anything about the book ?' She was not referring to any book being written by Gerard, there was as yet no such thing, but to another book.

(not to be confused with the modern-day IRMG)

Years passed during which Crimond continued to receive a salary which set him free to indulge in political activity which his 'supporters' increasingly disapproved of, and to write, or pretend to write, a book which, if it ever appeared, must exert a dangerous and pernicious influence. It became more difficult to feel that this was simply a matter of keeping a promise, and began to be thought of as a ridiculous, irrational, intolerable situation about which something must be done.

We don't like Crimond or his book but we're stuck with both.

'We're crazy people,' he would sometimes say, 'it's like Kafka.'

'It's like happy Kafka,' said Jean.

He would do something terrible. He would kill Crimond. He would have to.

It's philosophy, if you like -- but what does that mean -- it's thinking, and it's a programme of action. That's its point.

it's all that we thought it might be when we decided it was worth financing it. It's all we hoped -- it's also all we feared, later on that is. It will be immensely read, immensely discussed, and I believe, very influential.

As Violet had frequently explained to Tamar, she would have been promptly 'got rid of' if her mother had had, at the crucial time, enough money to arrange it.

I wish you wouldn't keep talking about "we" -- just speak for yourself -- you keep on imagining there's some kind of brotherhood, but we're scattered, we aren't a band of brothers, just solitary worried individuals, not even young any more.

"Novels are over, they're finished.

- M.A.Orthofer, 5 July 2024

About the Author :

Iris Murdoch (1919-1999) studied at Oxford and Cambridge, and was a fellow of St. Anne's College, Oxford. She published twenty-six novels and won the Booker Prize in 1978.

