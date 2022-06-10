

Gentlemen Callers



by

Corinne Hoex



French title: Valets de nuit

Translated by Caitlin O'Neil

Our Assessment:



A- : erotic divertissements, neatly done

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer La Libre . 18/12/2015 Monique Verdussen Publishers Weekly . 31/12/2021 .

From the Reviews :

"The formula can start to feel repetitive, but Hoex breaks it enough times to keep things interesting (.....) Men don't always satisfy the narrator, but the idea of them keeps renewing her desire. This carries the reader along with its abundant surprises." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

Gentlemen Callers is presented as an album of dreams, a woman describing the nightly visions she has in her sleep, each an encounter (of very varying sorts) with a man. Each chapter or piece involves a man identified only by his profession, ranging from gas station attendant to museum guard, and from priest to pirate to beekeeper; three of the gentlemen-callers of the night appear twice. The interactions and encounters the woman has with these men in her dreams are (almost) all erotic -- yet Hoex pulls off the neat trick of presenting the passionately sexual without being conventionally explicit.

The intimate physical experiences are artfully evoked, with Hoex avoiding using any of the usual (much less the vulgar) terms for various sexual activity and bodily parts. The descriptions are physical and often sensual, but both in vocabulary and detail Hoex dances around the familiar. There's no explicit consummation beyond when, for example: "the Holy Spirit enters me", and the most literally explicit she gets does not go beyond, for example, the descriptions in 'The Sculptor', where the narrator imagines herself as a piece of marble being chiseled and shaped by the artist:

My sculptor's hand slides over my hip. down to my legs, slips between my thighs, flattering, insistent, and fashions there at great length that impalpable place, the elements of pleasure, a liqueur, a slow heat building at my core. Open to his hand, eyes closed, I smile.

I am the white sand Sergio is combing through. The shifting substance, fleeting, elusive. That luminous sand. That immaterial material. I feel the little rake rasp at my soul. I am each grain. The minutest particle. I feel each clench, each tumble.

Sergio rakes on. Skillfully, artfully, he creates curls, whorls, winding, sinuous, and swirling like a Zen garden. At each movement, shivers ravish me.

- M.A.Orthofer, 10 June 2022

:

About the Author :

Belgian author Corinne Hoex was born in 1946.

