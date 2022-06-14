Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Invasion of the Spirit People



by

Juan Pablo Villalobos



Spanish title: La invasión del pueblo del espíritu

Translated and with a Translator's Note by Rosalind Harvey

Our Assessment:



B : effectively presented

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 14/6/2022 .

From the Reviews :

"(A)n on-point satire of immigration politics (.....) Throughout, Villalobos hilariously sends up the ways in which racism and xenophobia sully the city's strong cultural identity. Once again, Villalobos proves himself a jester." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

The narrator of Invasion of the Spirit People is not entirely omniscient -- and explains at the outset that:

There are lots of other characters in this story, but we're going to accompany Gastón at all times, as if we were floating just behind him and had access to his feelings, his sensations, the flow of his thoughts. Basically, we're a bunch of prying busybodies

'It is an invasion,' he insists, 'and if we don't do anything, soon it'll just be budget bazaars run by Far Easterners, corner shops run by Near Easterners, and greengrocers' run by North Easterners.'

A colonisation carried out by an extraterrestrial civilization which sent genetic material down to earth.

'The really dangerous thing,' interrupts the old teacher, 'is the idea that everything that comes from outside, anything alien, is a threat that must be eradicated.

(T)he truth does not reside in an image but rather in the process of imagining, in what happens between mind and matter, in how we tell this story.

- M.A.Orthofer, 25 July 2022

About the Author :

Mexican author Juan Pablo Villalobos was born in 1973.

