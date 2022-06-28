|
Diary of a Void
B+ : great premise, well done
Diary of a Void has an inspired premise: annoyed by how the nameless little tasks in her office -- making coffee (and cleaning up afterwards), buying supplies, replacing the ink and paper in the copy machine, and the like -- all fall on her shoulders, Shibata one day begs off by claiming to be pregnant.
The ruse is so immediately successful, freeing her from the mindless tasks that have nothing to do with her job and convincing her superiors to even let her go home at a reasonable hour, that she keeps it up -- indeed, sees it all the way through.
The office was a swamp. Not a deep one. But one that let off a weird-smelling gas all year round.Pregnancy turns out to be a kind of release, in particular as to how she is treated and what is expected of her at work. (Her superiors -- all male , of course -- are amusingly described as completely clueless about what pregnancy involves.) Surprisingly, not many co-workers take any great interest in her pregnancy, beyond now treating her as more delicate, not to be burdened with unnecessary tasks. Already right at the outset, she got a glimpse of what this new situation meant:
So this is pregnancy. What luxury. What loneliness.Only one co-worker takes particular interest in her pregnancy, badgering her about what she plans to name the child, for example. As it turns out, they all know very little about each other -- and basically no one pries. Domestic and professional life are kept almost entirely separate.
It all makes for both an interesting tease of a novel -- Shibata's pregnancy seems to become increasingly real -- as well as commentary on Japanese society and attitudes towards work, women, and motherhood. The personal distance, in particular, is striking: Shibata isn't really close to anyone -- there's no boyfriend in the picture, and she doesn't tell her family about either the ruse or the reality -- and those she does engage with more closely, such as then the other expectant mothers doing aerobics, almost all maintain a certain distance when it comes to private matters.
There's a neat mix of illusion and reality here, and Yagi draws Shibata into this ever-more tangible fantasy very nicely -- not least, in week 23:
As I wrote in my notebook, I wondered: How many other imaginary children were there in the world ? And where are they now ? \What were they doing ? I hoped they were leading happy lives.It's a sly piece of work, and Shibata a quite fascinating character, both showing considerable forthright independence yet also letting herself get caught up in what starts off as complete fantasy. Yagi navigates the pregnancy very well too, right down to its resolution, in this clever (though certainly not flattering) take on contemporary Japanese society and its attitudes towards work and family.
- M.A.Orthofer, 2 August 2022
Japanese author Yagi Emi (八木詠美) was born in 1988.
