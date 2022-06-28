

the complete review - fiction

Diary of a Void



by

Yagi Emi



Japanese title: 空芯手帳

Translated by David Boyd and Lucy North

Our Assessment:



B+ : great premise, well done

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 28/6/2022 .

From the Reviews :

"Absurdist, amusing and clever, the story brings subtlety and tact to its depiction of workplace discrimination -- as well as a touch of magic. Readers will eagerly turn the pages all the way to the bold conclusion." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

Diary of a Void has an inspired premise: annoyed by how the nameless little tasks in her office -- making coffee (and cleaning up afterwards), buying supplies, replacing the ink and paper in the copy machine, and the like -- all fall on her shoulders, Shibata one day begs off by claiming to be pregnant. The ruse is so immediately successful, freeing her from the mindless tasks that have nothing to do with her job and convincing her superiors to even let her go home at a reasonable hour, that she keeps it up -- indeed, sees it all the way through.

Diary of a Void is narrated by Shibata, the chapters titled after her progressing would-be pregnancy, beginning at 'Week 5', then 'Week 7', all the way through 'Week 40' (with a coda-chapter, 'Twelve Months Later' finishing things off). She embraces her phantom pregnancy, first simply because it makes life easier, from being able to get home at a reasonable hour -- when there's still fresh food on the shelves at the local market ! -- to being able to avoid many of the small tasks at work that had previously been made her responsibility. As the weeks go by, she immerses herself in it more fully, from loading a Baby-N-Me app on her phone, to follow the different stages she (and the fetus) were supposed to be at, week by week, to getting a maternity badge to identify herself as pregnant publicly (and make it easier for her to get a seat on public transport), to signing up for an expectant-mothers aerobics class to stay fit.

Shibata works for a paper core manufacturer -- a kind of business she had not even known existed when she applied for the job -- and while she took to it at first, especially after her experiences at her previous job ("I thought I was in heaven. No impossible quotas, no calls from clients waking me up in the middle of the night"), she does come to realize it's kind of a grim place: "Everyone looked ill -- like they were having liver problems". The hours are long, and much of the work -- and especially the meetings -- pointless. And when she gets saddled with the incidental tasks like making coffee or sorting and delivering the cards that come to the office at New Year's it really weighs down on her. She has to admit:

The office was a swamp. Not a deep one. But one that let off a weird-smelling gas all year round.

So this is pregnancy. What luxury. What loneliness.

As I wrote in my notebook, I wondered: How many other imaginary children were there in the world ? And where are they now ? \What were they doing ? I hoped they were leading happy lives.

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 August 2022

About the Author :

Japanese author Yagi Emi (八木詠美) was born in 1988.

