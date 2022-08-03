

the complete review - fiction

The Galton Case



by

Ross Macdonald



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

•A Lew Archer novel

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : solid P.I. novel, nicely turned

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev. A 29/3/1959 Anthony Boucher Sunday Times A 24/1/1960 Julian Symons The Times . 13/5/2021 Dominic Maxwell

From the Reviews :

"Some of Archer's other cases (notably last year's The Doomsters ) have seemed to me to impinge more directly on "the basic hopes and dreads" but this is still cumulatively exciting, beautifully plotted and written with taste, perception and compassion." - Anthony Boucher, The New York Times Book Review





) have seemed to me to impinge more directly on "the basic hopes and dreads" but this is still cumulatively exciting, beautifully plotted and written with taste, perception and compassion." - "The Galton Case finds him in quite incandescently good form. (...) The final solution, ingenious though it is, carries for me just one trick too many, but for most of the way this is a puzzle of classical simplicity and elegance. I don't see how any crime addict can fail to enjoy it." - Julian Symons, Sunday Times

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Galton Case begins with private eye Lew Archer summoned by attorney Gordon Sable, who wants to hire him on behalf of one of his clients. Sable isn't in his offices when Archer shows up for the appointment, asking that Archer come to his home -- which gives the investigator an opportunity to encounter Sable's troubled (and much younger) wife, as well as houseman Peter Culligan (who seems particularly ill-suited for such a position). What Sable wants Archer to look into is a missing person: Anthony Galton, the only child from a very wealthy family, who disappeared some twenty years earlier, in 1936, at the age of twenty-two. His mother is now seriously ill and wants to find him before she dies, hoping that she and her son can be reconciled after all this time.

Archer has barely started in on the case when there's an incident at Sable's house, Peter getting stabbed at the door. When Archer comes over to help, he's car-jacked by the apparent perpetrator. Archer looks into this case as well -- but initially makes quicker headway on the Galton case. Traces, from back in the day, aren't that hard to find -- not least a pile of bones they've dug up, which, it becomes clear, must be the remains of the missing man. But there's more to the case: Archer already knew that young Galton was married, and he finds out that Galton had a son. And now there's this boy who is the right age, calling himself John Brown -- the name Galton had lived under --, who is looking for his father .....

It all fits together neatly and easily. Sable observes: "You work very quickly", but Archer admits: "I was lucky" -- suspiciously lucky, he realizes:

They fell into my lap. It's one of the things that made me suspicious. Too many coincidences come -together -- the Culligan murder, the Brown-Galton murder, the Brown-Galton boy turning up, if that's who he is. I can't help feeling that the whole business may have been planned to come out this way.

I can't prove it, but I can feel it. The Galton boy is a phony, part of a big conspiracy, with the Organization behind it.

- M.A.Orthofer, 3 August 2022

- Return to top of the page -

:

Ross Macdonald at books and writers

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

See Index of Contemporary American fiction

See Index of Canadian literature

See Index of Series and Sequels under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Canadian-American author Ross Macdonald (actually: Kenneth Millar) lived 1915 to 1983.

- Return to top of the page -