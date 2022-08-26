

Sultana's Dream and Padmarag



Rokeya Hossain



Two Feminist Utopias

'Sultana's Dream' was written in English, and first published in 1905

Padmarag was written in Bengali, and first published, as পদ্মরাগ, in 1924

was written in Bengali, and first published, as পদ্মরাগ, in 1924 Translated by Barnita Bagchi

With an Introduction by Tanya Agathocleous

This volume also includes two short essays by Rokeya Hossain

B : the writing a bit rough and simple, but certainly of both historical and literary interest

'Sultana's Dream' is only a story, just twelve pages long and dwarfed by the full-length novel Padmarag which takes up most of this volume, but it's understandable that it is 'Sultana's Dream' that gets lead-billing in this pairing, given its standing as a landmark text -- written in 1905; by a woman; feminist; science fiction from India (though written in English).

In the story, the narrator is: "lounging in an easy chair in my bedroom and thinking lazily of the condition of Indian womanhood" when she finds herself -- in a dream, vision, or some similar experience -- in an alternate world, called Ladyland. The positions of the sexes are switched here: the narrator lives in a world of zenana, where women occupy a separate (and non-public) place, but now finds herself in a world where it is the men that are kept out of sight: "We shut our men indoors", her guide explains. This -- and how the country adopted this change -- is a significant difference from the world the narrator knows, but 'Sultana's Dream' also imagines scientific and technological advances -- not least an "air-car" (powered by electricity, not an internal combustion engine).

It's an enjoyable little alternate-world vision -- though obviously no longer having quite the impact it must have when it was first published. Providing only a quick tour and history of Ladyland, and relying so on considerable technological advances, it is hardly a rigorous study of what-if -- but it's appealingly imaginative, and certainly an enjoyable little tale.



The volume promises Two Feminist Utopias, but Padmarag is only utopian to a much smaller degree. It is a more or less realist novel, set in and around early twentieth-century Calcutta. It begins with a mysterious young man trying to make his way to the city late one night and then asking three women he encounters whether they might take in his sister for a time: "Please take pity on me and give me -- no, my unmarried sister -- shelter". They agree, giving him their Calcutta address, and soon the woman, named Siddika, is delivered to it -- though there's no further sighting of the brother .....

The brother lucked into who he had run into: the three women are affiliated with Tarini Bhavan, originally set up by Dina-Tarini as a home for widows, with a school and a 'Home for the Ailing and the Needy' soon added to it. Significantly, the school takes no money from the colonial government -- so it is: "under no obligation to include in its curriculum any textbook featuring in the 'government-approved' syllabus" -- and, while welcoming donations:

Special care was taken to ensure that handouts were not accepted from the ruling aristocracy of native Indian states that had declared their allegiance to the British Empire.

The name is appropriate as far as her beauty is concerned; but one hopes that her nature is devoid of the hard, stony quality of a padmarag, a ruby.

Usha: "Rafiya-di's husband was a scoundrel, Helen-di's was insane, and Sakina-di's was dissolute, but mine could not even lay claim to any one of these attributes."

- M.A.Orthofer, 26 August 2022

About the Author :

Rokeya Sakhawat Hossain (রোকেয়া সাখাওয়াত হোসেন) lived 1880 to 1932.

