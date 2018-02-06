the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
11 February 2018 - Sunday

Publishing in ... isiZulu | Little Reunions review

       Publishing in ... isiZulu

       At Books Live they have Carla Lever's Q&A with Wade Smit, founder of the isiZulu publisher Kwasukela Books.
       Smit notes that:
Retailers have only just caught on to the huge possibilities in the local market -- I think publishers haven't quite caught up yet.
       There would seem to be a lot of potential here -- and South Africa is better equipped than many African countries in dealing with some of the basic difficulties publishers face (notably distribution).
       See also the official Kwasukela Books site.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Little Reunions review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Eileen Chang's posthumously published novel, Little Reunions, now also out in English, from New York Review Books.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


