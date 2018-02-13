

the complete review - fiction

The Square



by

Choi In-Hun



general information | review summaries | our review | about the author

Korean title: 광장

The original has been repeatedly revised

Includes the author's Prefaces to the original, 1961, and 1989 editions

Translated by Kim Seong-Kon

Previously translated by Kevin O'Rourke (1985)

Our Assessment:



B : some of the style and attitude stiff, but quite effective exploration of Korean identity and early (post World War II) nation-building

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

"Awkward in several off-putting ways, this earnest work -- originally published in 1960 -- can be appreciated for offering a window onto Korean history during the crucial period of division. (...) (T)he result is a strange quasi-poetic treatise that could well make a withered vegetable sink." - Kirkus Reviews





"(V)erdient das Prädikat eines eminent politischen Romans, ohne darin aufzugehen. (...) Ob man Choi In-Huns ambivalentem Helden alle Brüche in seiner Entwicklung abnehmen kann, steht dahin." - Ludger Lütkehaus, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





"The lack of introduction to this new English translation of the novel -- by Kim Seong-kon -- means that important details of its context and historical significance, and of its author’s life (which partly mirrors that of his protagonist), are lost on anglophone readers. But Dalkey Archive’s Library of Korean Literature has nonetheless done us a service through its revival of a novel that, in its concerns with the self and consciousness, its inquiry into the concept and possibility of an absolute truth, and its criticism of the prevailing political parties of the time, is a cornerstone of Korean literary modernism." - Claire Hazelton, Times Literary Supplement





"The Square remains an indispensable testament to the difficult formation of the nation-state (.....) (A) good example of a less accessible novel that is nevertheless of great historical significance within the modern Korean tradition due to both its subject matter and its form. (...) For a novel that so famously appeared at a moment of historical contingency, when an interregnum between dictators allowed for renewed discussions of national reunification, it is fascinating that the majority of the extensive rewriting has taken place from the decade of the 1970s onwards." - Janet Poole, Translation Review

The complete review 's Review :

The Square finds released Korean prisoner of war (POW) Lee Myong-jun aboard the Tagore, a ship taking him and a group of other POWs to a neutral country after their release at the (nominal) end of the Korean War. Myong-jun had his choice of returning to either South or North Korea -- he had lived in both after the defeat of the Japanese (who had controlled the entire Korean peninsula from 1910 until the end of the Second World War) -- but ultimately chose a third alternative, leaving behind the homeland(s) that had disappointed him; in a sense, The Square is about how he reaches that decision. While beginning and ending aboard (more or less ...) the Tagore, much of the narrative looks back to Myong-jun 's earlier times, in Korea, with only the occasional present-action scenes aboard ship a reminder of Myong-jun's ongoing journey.

As a university student Myong-jun lived in the household of and was supported by Pyon Song-je, a banker who was a close friend of his father's. Myong-jun had lived there since the death of his mother, soon after his father left -- without even telling his family -- for North Korea, where he became a high-ranking propaganda official. Myong-jun studies philosophy, and is close friends with Mr.Pyon's children, daughter Young-mi and son Tae-sik. A bookworm, he lets himself be led especially by the fun-loving Young-mi -- and it is through her that he gets to know Yun-ae, who becomes his girlfriend.

A poem he wrote -- "His heart had been typed into a transformed message", as Choi/Kin somewhat awkwardly also put it -- is published in the university newspaper, which he takes considerable pride in, but he is more cerebral-romantic philosopher than writer. He notes:

Poets abuse their words to the extreme, almost sadistically, to feel catharsis. They do so because they are so poor that they cannot buy women, the real object of this catharsis.

It is a big mistake when one person assumes that one understands the other. A person can only understand oneself.

Mankind cannot live in a closed room. Mankind belongs in the Square.

What Myong-jun discovered in North Korea was an ash-gray republic. It was not a republic that lived in the excitement of revolution, passionately burning blood-red like the Manchurian sunset. What surprised him more was that the communists didn't want excitement or passion.

Myong-jun had to completely revise the words he had been accustomed to using. Here, people were creating a new language. This, however, was not the real problem. If the efforts of Dadaists and Automatists, in creating a new language, were worthwhile, then Myong-jun ultimately had no desire to criticize those who set out to lead people in a new order. The problem lay in the quality of the language created. Just as the Dadaists had failed, the communists had also failed. If the object of the Dadaists lay in creating an interior monologue, the communists tried to create a completely dull collective language. There was neither change of color nor distinctive personality in their language.

When he boarded this ship in order to go to a foreign country where no one would know who he was. There, he would be reborn as a new man. He believed that, in a foreign country, he could even change his personality. How nice that would be !

- M.A.Orthofer, 13 February 2018

See Index of Korean literature

Other books from Dalkey Archive Press under review

About the Author :

South Korean author Choi In-Hun (최인훈) was born in 1936.

