saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 December 2017

21 December: New issue of World Literature Today | PEN America Literary Awards longlists | Man Booker Prize for Fiction judges | 'Worst fiction of 2017'


21 December 2017 - Thursday

New issue of World Literature Today | PEN America Literary Awards longlists
Man Booker Prize for Fiction judges | 'Worst fiction of 2017'

       New issue of World Literature Today

       The January-February 2018 issue of World Literature Today is now available, with a main theme of: 'Words Matter: Writing as Inspired Resistance'.
       As always, don't forget the extensive WLT Book Reviews.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       PEN America Literary Awards longlists

       They've announced the longlists for the 2018 PEN America Literary Awards, in seven categories that range from 'debut fiction' to 'literary sports writing' (both of which pay out more than the PEN Translation Prize does ...).
       Only three of the ten longlisted translation prize titles are under review at the complete review:        The finalists will be announced in January; the winners on 20 February.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Man Booker Prize for Fiction judges

       They've announced the judges for the 2018 Man Booker Prize for Fiction, with the panel to be chaired by Kwame Anthony Appiah and including author Val McDermid and critic Leo Robson. An interesting mix .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       'Worst fiction of 2017'

       Steve Donoghue ends the year with top ten lists in a variety of categories -- including worst of the year -- and has now posted his The Worst Books of 2017: Fiction !
       Sjón's Moonstone is apparently year-transcending in its awfulness -- he had it as the second-worst title last year, and it shares top honors this year .....

       I do wish more people/critics would call out their disappointments of the year and the like like this. (Well, not necessarily like this, but you know what I mean .....)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


