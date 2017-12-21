the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

They've announced the longlists for the 2018 PEN America Literary Awards, in seven categories that range from 'debut fiction' to 'literary sports writing' (both of which pay out more than the PEN Translation Prize does ...).
Only three of the ten longlisted translation prize titles are under review at the complete review:
Affections, by Rodrigo Hasbún (tr. Daniel Alarcón)
They've announced the judges for the 2018 Man Booker Prize for Fiction, with the panel to be chaired by Kwame Anthony Appiah and including author Val McDermid and critic Leo Robson.
An interesting mix .....
Steve Donoghue ends the year with top ten lists in a variety of categories -- including worst of the year -- and has now posted his The Worst Books of 2017: Fiction !
Sjón's Moonstone is apparently year-transcending in its awfulness -- he had it as the second-worst title last year, and it shares top honors this year .....
I do wish more people/critics would call out their disappointments of the year and the like like this.
(Well, not necessarily like this, but you know what I mean .....)