2023



by

The Justified Ancients of Mu Mu



Title: 2023 Author: The Justified Ancients of Mu Mu Genre: Novel Written: 2017 Length: 376 pages Availability: 2023 - US 2023 - UK 2023 - Canada 2023 - España

A Trilogy

"The current representatives of The Justified Ancients of Mu Mu are Jimmy Cauty and Bill Drummond"

B : enjoyable mix of the familiar and some wild ideas, but ultimately a bit lightweight

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian . 7/9/2017 Jake Arnott

From the Reviews :

"(T)here certainly is much creative reading needed to get through this book. (...) Part of the problem here is that there is too much borrowing and simply not enough stealing. The KLF’s boldness in making other people’s riffs their own in music is utterly lacking in their prose style." - Jake Arnott, The Guardian

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

2023 is ascribed to 'The Justified Ancients of Mu Mu', whose "current representatives [...] are Jimmy Cauty and Bill Drummond", the familiar faces/voices behind one-time hit-makers The Timelords and the music/performance-art/money-burning group the KLF. From their chosen name -- close to (but: "not to be confused with") 'the Justified and Ancient of Mummu' -- to the novel's trilogy-format to the name of narrator-author who is ostensibly writing the novel (in 1984, under the pen name 'George Orwell'), Roberta Antonia Wilson, they and the novel owe an obvious debt to Robert Anton Wilson and Robert Shea's The Illuminatus! Trilogy, with much of the content also borrowing and riffing on Illuminati!-lore, such as the significance of the number 23.

Known for their musical sampling, the authors also borrow extensively in this novel -- stand-in author Roberta noting;

I expect the reader's palette is reasonably broad, so they will notice I have borrowed from two monuments of twentieth-century literature. I do not feel the need to defend this on artistic grounds. I just hope that if this book is ever published, the holders of the copyright in both of these previous works of great literature will only feel honoured I have chosen to embrace them in my work of fiction.

Like so many other trades before it, being a Revolutionary, along with being a milkman, had become redundant. Pints on the doorstep and manning the barricades were things now only found on the History Channel.

- M.A.Orthofer, 17 February 2018

See Index of Contemporary British fiction

About the Authors :

"The current representatives of The Justified Ancients of Mu Mu are Jimmy Cauty and Bill Drummond" -- the minds and voices also behind The KLF and The Timelords. As The Timelords they had a number one hit with Doctorin' the Tardis. As The KLF and The JAMs they have been sued by ABBA, tried to recruit Whitney Houston to sing with them, and convinced Tammy Wynette to do so (on the brilliant "Justified and Ancient"). As trustees of the K Foundation they have burned a million quid.

