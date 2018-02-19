

Cruel is the Night



by

Karo Hämäläinen



Finnish title: Ilta on julma

Translated by Owen Witesman

Our Assessment:



B- : some fun with the set-up, but gets pretty silly in its resolution

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 6/2/2017 .

From the Reviews :

"(A) darkly humorous, carefully crafted Finnish take on the classic British locked-room mystery. (...) Hämäläinen is at ease with using the four distinct character voices to shift the apparent power balance constantly over the course of the evening, providing both thrilling surprises and the dread of inevitability, all in the context of some truly delightful dinner dialogue." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

Cruel is the Night begins with a Prologue, a scene of barely a page, printed in italics. A simple scene, of several cellphones incessantly ringing -- and the reveal that no one in the apartment where they are ringing is there to answer them -- "No one alive".

So this seems to be where the story is heading: carnage in an apartment (the safe assumption being that this is a glimpse into the future, which the rest of the novel will lead to -- yes, the most tired, worn-out, over-used opening gambit in all of mystery writing, and yet writers just won't stop doing it ...).

The story proper then begins. Chapters alternate quickly between the four main characters: investigative journalist Mikko and his wife Veera who have come to London, where they are going to have dinner and stay with his old school friend Robert and Robert's young wife, Elise. Each narrates from their perspective in a constant back and forth, a nice variety of commentary as things -- and, eventually, catastrophe -- unfold.

In addition, additional short chapters are interspersed between the four characters' accounts; again in italics -- and so also again peeks ahead --, these describe one of the characters, clearly fleeing the scene, after the fact, across Europe -- though without revealing what carnage has been left behind. It's long left unsaid exactly what the left-behind scene involved -- and the rest of the story is only slowly getting there -- but given the lengths this character is going to to distance himself from it the safe guess is: not anything good. The survivor is identified as male, so we know it's one of the men who made it out, but that's more or less the extent of it.

Murder is in the air from the start: Mikko has come, complete with a pouch of strychnine that's good for a couple of doses (you can never be too sure ...), intending to kill his old friend. As to his possible motive, that long remains unclear; certainly upright Mikko has issues with successful banker Robert's ill- (or at least morally very dubiously) gotten gains, so there's that tension from the start of their reunion. But, as the evening proceeds, other possible motives also come to the fore .....

Robert was a deputy director and board member at "the second largest financial institution in Europe", but had to take the fall for the bank's involvement in the LIBOR rate manipulation scandal. A non-compete clause has him on ice for a while, but he can expect to get a cushy position once that's over; his position in the .01% seems to continue to be assured. For now, Robert is biding his time in comfort in one of the luxury apartments in London's infamous skyscraper, The Shard (yes, there are ten apartments in this atrocity -- and that's a story, too ...)

If Mikko and Robert have strong ideological differences, so too Mikko and Veera have very different personalities. As Veera notes: "Mikko weighs and deliberates, I get fed up and handle things". Mikko is also incredibly cheap, trying to minimize expenditures at every turn (ridiculously and annoyingly so). It's unclear why this marriage works, but Veera does profess her continued deep affection for her husband -- and Mikko ... well, Mikko finds: "Our love wasn't burning, and I thought that was good. Our relationship was practical".

As to Robert and his young wife ... well, she's young, so that's something. She also turns out to be surprisingly well-educated, and seems to have had a promising career, but she mostly comes across as pretty ditzy, and a touch touched ..... Of course, those marks on her body -- presumably Robert's work -- suggest other things as well .....

Cruel is the Night is described as a 'locked-room mystery' but, although most of the action does take place in Robert's apartment, it hardly is. Two of the characters even leave and (briefly) take a room in the hotel that's also housed in the Shard before returning, while much of the time there is a fifth physical presence, awkwardly only called the servant; she eventually leaves, too (though her future does not look rosy, either ...). There's also rather a lot of back and forth on the telephone, as Mikko is concerned about what his and Veera's teenage daughter is up to (as he should be, though that's only an incidental diversion).

Robert believes:

The purpose of this evening was both an interim settling of accounts and a new beginning.

- M.A.Orthofer, 19 February 2018

About the Author :

Finnish jouranlist and author Karo Hämäläinen was born in 1976.

