Title: Endgame Author: Ahmet Altan Genre: Novel Written: 2013 (Eng. 2015) Length: 396 pages Original in: Turkish Availability: Endgame - US Endgame - UK Endgame - Canada Endgame - India Scrittore e assassino - Italia

Turkish title: Son Oyun

Translated by Alexander Dawe

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian . 19/9/2015 Andrew Finkel The Independent . 20/8/2015 Jonathan Gibbs

From the Reviews :

" Endgame is a love story, or at least the tale of an existentialist amorist who lives for the moment -- be that in a chatroom or a bedroom, or with the one word of a text message that seals his fate. He discusses his dilemma at length with the Great Novelist in the Sky, an even more masterful manipulator of character and events. But the book is definitely not a roman à clef of Turkey’s murky politics. (...) It is all very serious but also great fun." - Andrew Finkel, The Guardian





is a love story, or at least the tale of an existentialist amorist who lives for the moment -- be that in a chatroom or a bedroom, or with the one word of a text message that seals his fate. He discusses his dilemma at length with the Great Novelist in the Sky, an even more masterful manipulator of character and events. But the book is definitely not a roman à clef of Turkey’s murky politics. (...) It is all very serious but also great fun." - "This isn't a plot-heavy book -- that's the "existential" aspect, I suppose -- but unfortunately this also leads to long repetitive passages of dialogue, longer ones of writerly rumination, and pages full of text messages between Zuhal and the writer-lover-killer that are eminently skimmable, if not skippable (.....) (T)his doesn't seem like the best book with which to introduce him to readers in English. Its politics is local, and won't help a foreigner understand the deeper workings of the country, and while the sexual intrigue does carry across, I can't help thinking how Georges Simenon would have rattled off this kind of story in 150 pages. At more than twice that length, Endgame drags." - Jonathan Gibbs, The Independent

The complete review 's Review :

Endgame already begins with the mix of lethargy and being-on-edge that marks the entire novel. The opening line is: "The town was sleeping", but on the same page the narrator reveals: "I had just taken a life". He's a novelist, who came to this out-of-the-way, quiet, idyllic -- at least on the surface -- seaside town to write a book about murder -- but apparently: "I turned out to be the killer".

He's an outsider in this sleepy town, grudgingly and gradually accepted as part of it as he rents a house and interacts with the locals. The town seems more or less cut off from the world, and has its own power dynamics. Ruling the roost is the mayor, Mustafa, a smart, wealthy local who studied in the United States for a while (as several of the locals have; this is far from a hick town) and could easily work his way up in the Turkish political hierarchy but prefers to remain the near-absolute ruler of his hometown.

Flying in, the novelist met Zuhal, and begins an affair of sorts with her. She is also still in love with Mustafa -- and he with her -- and the tug of war between the two men over her is one of the main sources of tension in the story (enhanced by the fact that Mustafa doesn't seem, for the most part, to be aware that the novelist is his rival). Zuhal drifts back and forth between them; with the novelist, much of their affair is virtual, online.

The novelist and Zuhal aren't the only ones to lead a hidden life online; as he discovers, many of the locals lead other fantasy-lives online. He seeks out their chatrooms and engages with them, under other identities, to pry out more from them -- enjoying playing with them, and learning of these other and under-sides to them. The contrast between real and virtual worlds -- of various sorts, not just the online kind -- is a repeatedly addressed in the novel, the novelist-as-creator-of-virtual-worlds in his books very much at the intersection of these. And he also repeatedly engages with the ultimate creator himself -- 'God' (and he's not beyond criticizing his workmanship ...)

Of course, real and virtual worlds do differ, in significant respects, and the escape of being someone else online can serve a variety of purposes. So also with the narrator and Zuhal:

She was hiding me from people in her real life.

For her I was a phantom.

I was nothing but words flashing on a screen late at night.

We were nothing but words.

Now we were both worried that reality wouldn't live up to the letters on the screen.

We shared a life that was made up of letter and we were afraid to jeopardise the virtual world if we mixed it with the real. Maybe we wanted nothing more than to remain there on the screen.

a treasure that probably didn't even exist, a treasure that no one knew what to do with if they even found it, which was something that people never openly discussed.

'Oh God help us,' said Remzi. 'Mustafa Bey is going to dig up the church himself. There's going to be a war in this town.'

I am sleeping with the women of the town's two most powerful and dangerous men.

This absurd place made everything seem all the more absurd.

And I was now part of the madness.

Who would want to read about all the nonsense that goes on in this town ? Even I can't work it out. What would a reader make of it ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 8 April 2017

About the Author :

Turkish author Ahmet Altan was born in 1950.

