Endgame
Endgame already begins with the mix of lethargy and being-on-edge that marks the entire novel.
The opening line is: "The town was sleeping", but on the same page the narrator reveals: "I had just taken a life".
He's a novelist, who came to this out-of-the-way, quiet, idyllic -- at least on the surface -- seaside town to write a book about murder -- but apparently: "I turned out to be the killer".
She was hiding me from people in her real life.But no worries, Altan's novel isn't mere metaphysical thriller. The narrator's closer-to-home -- in his new home -- reality packs quite a punch too. Indeed, it's not too long before someone is shot, execution-style, right in front of his eyes.
Altan handles the novelist's gradual assimilation among the townsfolk nicely. They're suspicious of the stranger, and sound him out in a variety of ways. Mustafa befriends him -- a useful, but also dangerous patron to have -- and that has its advantages. But the novelist knows he will never really fit in -- and also that he'll never completely understand all the subtleties of the local conflicts.
Complicating matters is a treasure supposedly buried in the town. It's:
a treasure that probably didn't even exist, a treasure that no one knew what to do with if they even found it, which was something that people never openly discussed.But it certainly heats the local passions, and when the mayor closes off access to the church where it is supposedly buried it's clear his power-play will have grave consequences. As one local realizes:
'Oh God help us,' said Remzi. 'Mustafa Bey is going to dig up the church himself. There's going to be a war in this town.'The novelist tends to go along with the flow, annoyed to be drawn into some of the local business but realizing also he must tread carefully. One area he doesn't tread all too carefully around at all is women, as his largely virtual affair with Zuhal apparently isn't nearly enough for him. He enjoys the occasional services of the favored town prostitute, too -- and another important woman also sets her eyes on him, so that he finds himself in the perhaps not ideal position where:
I am sleeping with the women of the town's two most powerful and dangerous men.The tension in town increases, as does the violence. The novelist prefers to be an observer, but inevitably finds himself repeatedly drawn into the fray, an unwilling participant
This absurd place made everything seem all the more absurd.Of course, when Mustafa gives him a gun, he doesn't say no.
Zuhal remains a constant temptation, and he tries to fulfill her wishes. Away from the town, there seems the possibility of something more ... but of course he returns to the town -- and for all her love of him and what he might offer, the pull of Mustafa remains great on her.
Altan does indulge in rather a great deal of somewhat airy thought, about reality and (run-away) imagination especially, along the way -- even Mustafa at one point says: "this town is my novel". Indeed, Endgame has to bear the weight of a lot of writing-about-writing, but much of this is quite well done -- if a bit drawn-out. If not quite balancing it out, the tension -- and violence -- along the way does help as well; Endgame is slow-burn, but it is a thriller, and reasonably effective as such. Meanwhile, the most impressive aspect of the novel is the small-town life Altan evokes, with all its personal and political dynamics -- on the surface and, often so very differently, behind the scenes.
True, even the novelist wonders:
Who would want to read about all the nonsense that goes on in this town ? Even I can't work it out. What would a reader make of it ?Yet puzzling over much of this is quite fun. It's leisurely-paced, to be sure, and occasionally seems to be treading water, but Endgame is a solid pass-time read, with some nice depth to it.
- M.A.Orthofer, 8 April 2017
Turkish author Ahmet Altan was born in 1950.
