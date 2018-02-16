Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - history / philately

Nowherelands



by

Bjørn Berge



An Atlas of Vanished Countries 1840-1975

Norwegian title: Landene som forsvant. 1840-1970

Translated by Lucy Moffatt

Our Assessment:



B : interesting titbits; quite nicely done

Source Rating Date Reviewer Literary Review . 12/2017 Jan Morris

The complete review 's Review :

Bjørn Berge's atlas-catalogue of countries that no longer exist is cleverly limited to those that issued postage stamps, which makes for a manageable timeframe (stamps are a relatively modern phenomenon) as well as a physical connection to each distant, lost place. Stamp-collector Berge notes in his Foreword that his: "aim is to collect a stamp from every country and every regime that has ever been active since the first Black Penny was issued in England in 1840"; unlike some philatelists, he's not a fan of pristine, unused stamps, but rather wants the signs of actual wear and use that connect it to life back then and there. Indeed, for him a stamp is very much a physical object, and to be appreciated as such (perhaps a bit too much ... ?):

I take out my stamps, sniff them and stroke them, maybe lick them

- M.A.Orthofer, 16 February 2018

About the Author :

Bjørn Berge was born in 1952.

