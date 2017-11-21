the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

The Vermont College of Fine Arts has announced the launch of a low-residency international master of fine arts program: "with a focus on transnational literature in English and world literature in translation", their International MFA in Creative Writing & Literary Translation program.
While I have my doubts about most MFA programs, I like the international orientation -- four residencies: "three international and one at the VCFA campus in Montpelier" -- and think that literary translation-concentration is a wise one to add to the usual fiction and non.
With Mark Polizzotti and Jason Grunebaum on the faculty, it looks like it has some possibilities.