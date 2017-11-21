the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
21 November 2017 - Tuesday

Giller Prize | VCFA's International MFA | The Goodbye Look review

       Giller Prize

       They've announced that the C$100,000 Scotiabank Giller Prize goes to Bellevue Square, by Michael Redhill; see also the Doubleday Canada publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       VCFA's International MFA

       The Vermont College of Fine Arts has announced the launch of a low-residency international master of fine arts program: "with a focus on transnational literature in English and world literature in translation", their International MFA in Creative Writing & Literary Translation program.
       While I have my doubts about most MFA programs, I like the international orientation -- four residencies: "three international and one at the VCFA campus in Montpelier" -- and think that literary translation-concentration is a wise one to add to the usual fiction and non. With Mark Polizzotti and Jason Grunebaum on the faculty, it looks like it has some possibilities.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       The Goodbye Look review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Ross Macdonald's 1969 novel, The Goodbye Look.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


