The Goodbye Look



by

Ross Macdonald



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Our Assessment:



B : crowded, and plays the refusal-to-reveal-information card too often

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev. . 1/6/1969 William Goldman Sunday Times . 31/8/1969 Edmund Crispin The Times . 30/8/1969 H.R.F.Keating TLS . 16/10/1969 .

From the Reviews :

"Diffuse plot and the usual blobs of tough prose poetry, but all in the upshot curiously spiritless. Not among Mr Macdonald's best." - Edmund Crispin, Sunday Times





"Lew Archer, private eye, again laconically tears open the glistening edifice of a Southern California plutocrat and reveals the tangled slime of base motives beneath." - H.R.F.Keating, The Times





"(C)omplicated and perhaps slightly overpopulated" - Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

The Goodbye Look begins with private detective Lew Archer being hired by a lawyer, John Truttwell, to look into "a rather peculiar burglary" committed at his clients -- and across-the-street neighbors -- Larry and Irene Chalmers: the only thing stolen was a gold box with some letters in it, taken from a safe. The Chalmerses don't want the police involved, so it's up to Archer to get to the bottom of things -- but he soon finds that this particular pit is much darker and deeper than it first seemed.

The Truttwell-Chalmers connections run deep: the lawyer's daughter, Betty, is engaged to the Chalmers' son, Nick -- and some two decades earlier Betty's mother was killed when she was run over by a car driven by some people she apparently scared off trying to burglarize the very same house .....

No one has seen Nick for a few days, and he has had some problems, apparently -- which seem to have flared up again, as Betty reports that something had come over him recently: "All of a sudden he quit caring". But before Archer can find Nick he finds a body -- of the man Betty reports Nick having gotten in a confrontation with recently. And though he finds Nick soon, Nick is in a bad way.

The root of Nick's problems seem to lie in the past too: he was abducted when he was eight years old, and though he returned to the family quickly, something traumatic clearly happened. Was he molested ? Did he kill the man who kidnapped him ? (Yes, there's another unsolved homicide, from nearly two decades ago, that seems to have some bearing on the present-day situation; indeed, soon enough a gun connects past and present crimes.) Nick has been under the care of Dr.Smitheram since then -- but neither Dr.Smitheram nor his parents are talking, so Archer doesn't know exactly what might have happened back then.

Throw in a bank- (and lives-)destroying embezzlement all those years ago as well -- with some of the cash possibly still out there -- , and there are crimes and motives galore to go around, and they aren't even the half of it.

Nick is carrying around a tremendous amount of guilt, and is suicidal, while the Chalmerses and Dr.Smitheram seem to be blocking Archer's every attempt to get at the truth. Apparently there's a can of worms that they really don't want opened, and they think they've got a handle on things -- even as pretty much every turn shows they don't. Truttwell does seem to be looking out for everyone's best interests -- leading the Chalmerses to fire him, too, at one point -- but some of his own issues get in the way, specifically the fact that he doesn't want Betty involved with Nick, making for familial tensions that don't make Archer's job any easier. (Strong-willed Betty at least proves reasonably helpful, but her determination can get in the way of things as well.)

Mrs. Chalmers lost faith long ago -- "You can't trust anybody, don't you know that ?" she tells Archer -- and that seems to be the common feeling here. Admittedly, often for good reason. Still, the evasiveness of too many people with bits of valuable information gets to be a bit much here. It's an odd detective novel where the common refrain is practically -- as Mrs.Smitheram pleads --:

Please don't ask any more questions, Lew. The questions spoil everything.

- M.A.Orthofer, 20 November 2017

About the Author :

Canadian-American author Ross Macdonald (actually: Kenneth Millar) lived 1915 to 1983.

