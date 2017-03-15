

the complete review - fiction

Men without Women



by

Murakami Haruki



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Japanese title: 女のいない男たち

Translated by Philip Gabriel and Ted Goossen

Several of these stories have been previously published, in The New Yorker (Kino, Samsa in Love, and Yesterday) and Freeman's

Our Assessment:



B : the usual Murakamiesque appeal, but limited by format (stories; collection)

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Consensus :



Typical Murakami, for better and worse; most quite (and some very) impressed



From the Reviews :

"Murakami’s men are not good at emotional intimacy and keep their feelings guarded from women; but the wisest of them are aware of their culpability in relationship breakdown. Every line is saturated with existential loneliness. (...) The over-arching message, though, is of an unbridgeable gap between the sexes. (...) Murakami writes of complex things with his usual beguiling simplicity -- the same seeming naivety found in the Beatles songs that are so often his reference points. The stories read like dirges for "all the lonely people" but they are strangely invigorating to read. " - Arifa Akbar, Financial Times





"Tale by tale, the different women -- unassuaged, and who can blame them -- move off to the peripheries. The men apologise for themselves and are content to drift, remaining puzzled as much by their own behaviour as anyone else’s. Their stories are never less than readable, comic, amiably fantastic, human, yet with an entertainingly sarcastic edge, but verge on the bland." - M.John Harrison, The Guardian





"At times they read less like original stories than like discarded bits of old novels that have been repackaged. It is an impression strengthened by the fact that a few of the stories feel shapeless and unfinished, as if they were meant to be the starting points for longer works. (...) (T)he perpetual contrast between the drably mundane men and the enigmatic women grows weary, as do the endless, not-quite-ironic descriptions of bosoms (...) and sex scenes that read like a bad parody of Michel Houellebecq. Many of the stories are languid to the point of dullness." - Keshava Guha, The Hindu





"(E)ach of the seven stories here (...) a gem in and of its own right, but strung together they’re a sparkling strand of precious stones, the light refracted from each equally brilliant but the tones varying subtly. The collection’s central concern is loneliness." - Lucy Scholes, The Independent





"The stories in this collection find their power within the confines of common but momentous disturbances that linger on in memory." - Jeffery Renard Allen, The Los Angeles Times





"The melancholy soufflé Murakami whips up in these pages is decidedly masculine, a rainy Tokyo of unfaithful women, neat single malt, stray cats, cool cars and classic jazz played on hi-fi setups (.....) (T)hese stories -- part allegory, part myth, part magic realism, part Philip Marlowe, private eye -- are sometimes confusing even to those who narrate them. (...) (S)lim but beguilingly irresistible" - Jay Fielden, The New York Times Book Review





"Curiosity, in Murakami’s supremely enjoyable, philosophical and pitch-perfect new collection of short stories -- his first for more than a decade -- is what motivates many of his characters. (...) The mix of humour and melancholy in Murakami’s writing is extraordinary. One never wrong-foots the other and the stories have been outstandingly translated by Philip Gabriel and Ted Goossen with fluent, colloquial grace. (...) As the collection progresses, the stories become darker and more existential." - Kate Kellaway, The Observer





"These stories are all scattered along the Murakami weirdness continuum. (...) Perhaps it is a coincidence, but the realism of these stories seems strongly and negatively correlated with quality." - Andrew Irwin, Times Literary Supplement





"Detached from their feelings and missing pieces of themselves, Murakami’s lonely souls struggle to understand what’s hit them. Unexpected connections with strangers shed light, though the illumination is often indirect or partial." - Heller McAlpin, The Washington Post





"Despite the generally engaging nature of these seven vignettes, however, it was with some disappointment that I put the book down, for I could not help feeling that Murakami had been unable to go beyond his previous work. The specific contexts are new, and a different problem is the focus, but the stories feel overly familiar, as if we have read them before." - Erik R. Lofgren, World Literature Today

The complete review 's Review :

Men without Women collects seven stories, and, yes, they basically revolve around men more or less on their own, connecting intimately but only fleetingly and/or partially with women, living (or driven to) lives apart -- but then, what Murakami novel or story-collection doesn't ? So this is familiar territory -- as are many of the locales (bars where jazz plays in the background ...) and details (the odd stray cat) -- but presumably, too, this is all very much what readers expect and wish for in their Murakami.

The collection closes with the title-story, apparently meant to tie together the collection, its narrator finding he is: "one of the Men without Women", growing reflective after he learns of the third woman who he had at one point gone out with having committed suicide -- certainly the kind of thing that can make you think ..... He's actually not 'without women' at that point -- in fact, he's in bed with his wife when he gets the news -- but, yeah, there's something missing, an absence. And Murakami elaborates on some of this very nicely here, the narrator explaining his history with this latest suicide. He calls her "M", and uses the excuse that :"If the facts came out, they might cause trouble for people who are still alive" to explain why he: "can't give any particulars" (as if Murakami wouldn't always find some excuse to avoid giving particulars ...). The narrator fell in love with M when they were fourteen, but she disappeared out of his life before anything happened between them; only later, as adults, did they connect.

Even then:

M and I went out for about two years. Not a very long time. But a substantial two years. Only two years, you could say. Or a long two years. It all depends on your viewpoint. I say we "went out," but really we only saw each other two or three times a month.

Habara though that he wouldn't have enjoyed being a Roman slave, either. Of course, being a slave was a downer under any circumstances.

Note: While not wanting to get hung up on individual translation word-choices/mistakes, this collection does offer one curious example: in Japanese 'putty' and 'pâté' are both written in katakana, as: パテ (essentially a transliteration, spelling out the word(s) phonetically -- and, due to the limitations of Japanese, identically). Murakami appears to have used the word パテ twice in this collection.

In 'An Independent Organ' the narrator wants to: "record everything that I learned about this man" -- but acknowledges: Admittedly, a certain amount is also conjecture, based on my own observations of things I thought might be true. Like soft pâté nicely filling in the gaps between one fact and another. In other words, the portrait that follows is not based entirely on fact. I find it hard to believe that Murakami does not mean 'putty' in this instance .....

The second example, from 'Scheherazade' would seem to get it right (though pâté would work here too, sort of ...). She was a housewife from a provincial city well on the road to middle age and running to flab (in fact it looked as if every nook and cranny had been filled with putty), with jowls and lines webbing the corners of her eyes. The two stories were not translated by the same translator; still, I would have thought they -- or then certainly the editor, or even the fluent-in-English Murakami (who, by the way, holds the translation copyright to this volume ...) would have flagged this; since it slipped through, maybe it is the 'correct' translation, i.e. really what Murakami meant ? (Again: in the Japanese original it's ambiguous: the word on the page is identical in both instances, and it's left to the reader to decide on the meaning.)

- M.A.Orthofer, 25 November 2017

:

See Index of Japanese literature at the complete review

About the Author :

Japanese author Murakami Haruki (村上春樹) was born January 12, 1949. He attended Waseda University. He has written several internationally acclaimed bestsellers and is among the best-known contemporary Japanese writers.

