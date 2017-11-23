Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - economics

Is Capitalism Obsolete ?



by

Giacomo Corneo



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

A Journey through Alternative Economic Systems

German title: Bessere Welt: Hat der Kapitalismus ausgedient ? Eine Reise durch alternative Wirtschaftssysteme

Translated by Daniel Steuer

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : solid overview; useful comparisons

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Falter . 19/8/2014 Josef Gepp Handelszeitung . 11/11/2014 . Rev. of Austrian Economics . 29(1) (2016) Petrik Runst

From the Reviews :

"Corneo durchleuchtete die Vor- und Nachteile sämtlicher Marktsysteme. Hier wird sein Buch stellenweise etwas technisch, schließlich sind die Unterschiede nicht allzu groß. Doch es mangelt Corneo niemals an Verständlichkeit und wissenschaftlicher Redlichkeit. (...) Man mag seine Meinung teilen oder nicht, jedenfalls war Corneos Weg zu diesem Ziel ein höchst aufschluss- und lehrreicher." - Josef Gepp, Falter





"Keine leichte Lektüre, aber mit viel Stoff zum Nachdenken." - Handelszeitung

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Giacomo Corneo bookends (more or less) Is Capitalism Obsolete ? with a Prologue and Epilogue of exchanges between a Father and Daughter -- the Prologue an e-mail exchange, the Epilogue an in-person dialogue. ['More or less' because the Prologue is in fact preceded by a short Preface, the Epilogue followed by a twenty-page essay-as-Appendix.] The Daughter argues that capitalism -- the term she prefers to 'the market economy' ("At least that makes clear in whose interest the system operates: in the interest of capital") -- is an economic system that is: "wasteful, unjust, and alienating". The Father doesn't entirely agree -- yes, there are problems with it, but ... -- and makes the useful point that even:

An imperfect system should only be abolished if there is another system that one can put in its place -- one that we have strong confidence will, indeed, be superior to the old one.

We should do a rational analysis of all the serious suggestions for alternative economic systems our species has managed to formulate so far.

The stabilization of the political basis for the welfare state requires the lasting and comprehensive support of the middle class. The foolproof recipe for achieving this support is to provide high-quality services by the state, especially in the areas of education and health, and to minimize the wasting of taxpayers' money. If a government efficiently spends money on high-quality services, the middle-class voters will respond with skepticism to any rival political parties trying to garner votes with promises of tax reduction.

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 November 2017

- Return to top of the page -

:

Harvard University Press publicity page

Goldegg Verlag publicity page

See Index of books dealing with Business and Economics

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Giacomo Corneo was born in 1963. He teaches at the Freie Universität Berlin.

- Return to top of the page -