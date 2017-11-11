the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
11 November 2017

11 November 2017 - Saturday

150 years of 'Reclams Universal-Bibliothek' | The Miranda review

       150 years of 'Reclams Universal-Bibliothek'

       German publisher Reclam's 'Universal-Bibliothek' is one of the great classic-literature series (which also includes some modern texts), published (for the most part) in the ubiquitous small yellow volumes (though there are also other colors, and designs, including: red for foreign language texts -- they do that too (e.g. Amélie Nothomb's Antéchrista) -- and orange for the bilingual editions, and a lot of my ancient ones are still the old pre-yellow off-white) and in the perfect true pocket-size -- and they're now celebrating their 150th anniversary; see Sabine Peschel's Reclam Publishers' yellow little books: 150 years of world literature at Deutsche Welle.
       I have literally hundreds of these -- heavy on classical drama, most of my Goethe and Kant, pre-classical German literature (a dozen Andreas Gryphius alone, surely), and a lot of bilingual Greek/ and Latin/German texts (they're even handier than the Loeb editions). (I also treasure my East German volumes -- larger-sized, white-covered, not quite the same thing -- which introduced me to quite a lot of not otherwise readily accessible international literature.)
       Good to see they remain popular:
These days, there are some 3,500 titles available in the Universal-Bibliothek, with total sales of 0.6 billion copies.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       The Miranda review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Geoff Nicholson's new novel, The Miranda.

       This is the nineteenth Nicholson-title under review at the complete review: only Naguib Mahfouz and Amélie Nothomb have more titles under review; he definitely seems underappreciated to me.
       (He does go through a lot of publishers -- this one is out from Unnamed Press.)
       (Given the un-state-of-the-art look and handling of this site, I'm also always heartened to find that his official author page is a Tripod site; I'm always amazed that there still are Tripod sites .....)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


