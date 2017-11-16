

the complete review - poetry

Arabian Satire



by

Ḥmēdān al-Shwēʿir



Title: Arabian Satire Author: Ḥmēdān al-Shwēʿir Genre: Poetry Written: to ca. 1740 (Eng. 2017) Length: 163 pages Original in: Arabic Availability: Arabian Satire - US Arabian Satire - UK Arabian Satire - Canada

Poetry from 18th-Century Najd

Arabic title: ديوان (i.e. the generic: 'Diwan')

(i.e. the generic: 'Diwan') Edited, translated , and with an Introduction by Marcel Kurpershoek

This is a bilingual edition, with the original Arabic facing the English translation

Our Assessment:



B : well-presented, and some very fine bits

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

Ḥmēdān al-Shwēʿir was a leading Najdī poet -- Najd being Central Arabia, now entirely within the borders of Saudi Arabia -- and he flourished before the 1744 consolidation of territory under Muhammad bin Saud (marking also the beginning of the dominating influence of Wahhābīsm).

This collection consists of thirty-four poems. They are presented with the Arabic text facing the English original; as translator Marcel Kurpershoek explains in his Introduction: "in classical Arabic poetry, each Nabaṭī verse consists of two hemistichs", half-lines of verse, which makes for a two-column look on the page. The originals do rhyme -- the poems are: "without exception composed with a single rhyme at the end of each verse" -- while the meters vary -- including fifteen pomes that are: "in a meter that does not exist in classical Arabic poetry".

In his Introduction, Kurpershoek reports that no poet "who composed their verses in the vernacular of Central Arabia has remained more in vogue than Ḥmēdān al-Shwēʿir" -- and, indeed, that even today: "his voice and words are immediately recognizable to a large audience of cognoscenti in Riyadh and beyond". This doesn't -- and probably can't -- really come across in translation; indeed, even any distinctiveness -- a unique, or particular voice -- to the poetry is difficult to discern. Nevertheless, there's a biting sharpness to quite a few of these verses and poems, and they are agreeably direct -- there's little simply ornate embellishment. Formulaic religious incidentals and frills are also welcomely absent.

While sometimes he notes the weakness and limitations of old age (and the lack or loss of respect that comes with it), the author is certainly not all humility -- introducing himself in one poem with:

These are the words of a learned and discerning poet:

Ḥmēdān, who has a reputation for irreverence.

When he unsheathes and wields his night sword,

his flutes strike up a tune to a beat gone wild.

Once it is drawn and gets moist

it begins to leak and drip with fluid

They toil away and reach climax,

accompanied by a salvo of farts.

I am the expert craftsman who forges verses,

working the meter effortlessly.

- M.A.Orthofer, 16 November 2017

:

NYU Press publicity page

About the Author :

Arab poet Ḥmēdān al-Shwēʿir (حميدان الشويعر) -- normally transliterated Ḥumaydān al-Shuwayʿir, also (LOC): Ḥamīdān -- lived in the 18th century.

