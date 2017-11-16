|
Arabian Satire
Ḥmēdān al-Shwēʿir was a leading Najdī poet -- Najd being Central Arabia, now entirely within the borders of Saudi Arabia -- and he flourished before the 1744 consolidation of territory under Muhammad bin Saud (marking also the beginning of the dominating influence of Wahhābīsm).
These are the words of a learned and discerning poet:The role he often assumes is that of: "Ḥmēdān the poet / who delights in bursting vain pretensions". There's a great deal of advice on offer: Ḥmēdān presents himself as someone who has seen it all: "I have experienced all vicissitudes, / the greatest and the gravest, even in minor things", and he draws on that experience in his wise words of what choices to make, from what kind of woman to marry to what company to avoid. Colorful contrasts abound -- often somewhat simplistic and extreme, but often quite funny as well.
There's also some strikingly ribald humor in some very explicit sex scenes, which include both evocative renderings such as:
When he unsheathes and wields his night sword,Elsewhere -- a few lines later -- he's already more ... naturalistic, noting of the sex-act that: "you hear the slosh and squelch of their parts" -- and irreverence will out too, as he notes:
They toil away and reach climax,Elsewhere, he is more direct and raw: one poem has a woman: "longing for his hard dick to rub her pussy", after which she: "gorges on butter, a saddlebag full, / to make her cunt tight and sizzling hot" (a method that Kurpershoek regrettably offers no further insight into in any endnote ..).
There's usually a streak of some raw sharpness, but in many poems Ḥmēdān's expression is also more restrained; occasionally, the loftier poet also shows through, as in the nice twentieth poem, where he writes of his ambition ("harder than the hardest rock"), and -- again, not particularly humbly -- reflects on his craft and passion:
I am the expert craftsman who forges verses,Here also he ponders: "poetry's wide range of meanings", and while his tends towards the direct and fairly straightforward, there is quite a bit of interesting variety to it.
A detailed Introduction offers a good overview of the poet, while extensive supporting material -- endnotes, a twelve-page glossary -- also provides helpful information; there are also several bibliographies. The focus here, however, is decidedly on the source text(s), rather than the translation (and Kurpershoek's approach to it); while some sense of his choices can be gleaned from some of the endnotes, and while the English versions read quite well, the book definitely has more the feel of an Arabic text with an incidental (though useful) English gloss. Even so, the selection is quite entertaining, even for readers without any Arabic, and there are some very nicely turned bits.
- M.A.Orthofer, 16 November 2017
Arab poet Ḥmēdān al-Shwēʿir (حميدان الشويعر) -- normally transliterated Ḥumaydān al-Shuwayʿir, also (LOC): Ḥamīdān -- lived in the 18th century.
