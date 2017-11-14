

the complete review - fiction

Boundary



by

Andrée A. Michaud



Title: Boundary Author: Andrée A. Michaud Genre: Novel Written: 2014 (Eng. 2017) Length: 331 pages Original in: French Availability: Boundary - US Boundary - UK Boundary - Canada Bondrée - Canada Bondrée - France

The Last Summer

French title: Bondrée

Translated by Donald Winkler

From the Reviews :

"L’écriture est enflammée, inspirée. Le rythme est haletant, mais ponctué par des scènes de la vie quotidienne, familiale, qu’on pourrait faire nôtres. L’humanité côtoie le sordide." - Danielle Laurin, Le Devoir





"Andrée A. Michaud œuvre sur une ligne de crête, explorant toutes les dimensions de la frontière, et d’abord linguistique. Son roman est habilement ponctué d’expressions anglaises pour faire entendre la dualité de langue et d’origine des protagonistes. (...) Le tout trace le parfait tableau d’un crépuscule exis­tentiel." - Macha Séry, Le Monde





"(O)ne of 2017’s finest reads yet. (...) Boundary bucks the thriller genre’s typecast quickly, Michaud making clear that crime here is secondary to her exploration of the human condition. (...) Stylistic nuances might test tolerance -- it takes a little to find her deeper story without much dialogue -- and there’s no simplicity in the questions of existence at hand, but in Michaud’s Boundary , readers will find freedom: a skilled, award-winning author stretching folklore without leaping from truth and within crafting a true thriller, lyrical and satisfying, taut and beautifully told." - Terra Arnone, National Post





"The book relies on stereotypical thriller tropes, ham-fisted foreshadowing, and obvious observations, but the final revelation still manages to surprise." - Publishers Weekly





"The architecture of the murder mystery unifies this story, with the usual elements of crime, investigation, and revelation; however, the novel becomes much more than a "whodunit" by using the mystery as a metaphor for the passage from innocence to experience, between knowing the world as a place of wondrous summer days and learning how dark is the night." - J. Madison Davis, World Literature Today

Andrée A. Michaud's novel is in many respects a boundary-tale -- not least in terms of genre: it is a murder-mystery, a not-quite police procedural, but is also meant to be very much a 'literary' work (or, if you want, it's a literary work with mystery-aspirations ...).

It is set in a(n actual) place literally called Boundary -- Bondrée, as the French-speakers have it -- right by the Quebec-Maine border, "a stateless domain, a no-man's land harboring a lake, Boundary Pond". The novel largely takes place in the summer of 1967 -- a time of upheaval, which filters through even to this isolated vacation-escape locale -- and features a mix of Canadian and American families summering around the small lake.

The difficulties of communication are easily underscored here, with this mix of French- and English-speakers, and the switching back and forth of languages. (The use of English in the French original of the novel is marked here in italics; obviously, some of the impact is lost in translation -- these parts don't stand out quite as much and obviously -- but readers at least get some sense of it.)

This place and summer also represent a boundary-world for some of the children and teens spending the summer there, as they test independence, and lose various forms of innocence -- though Michaud admirably does not fall back simply on sexual boundaries and violation(s). Two teens, Sissy Morgan and Elizabeth 'Zaza' Mulligan, close friends who exclude all others, die gruesome deaths -- in the first case, it seems there's a chance it was an accident, but after the second it's clear there is a vicious killer on the loose.

Boundary is already haunted, in a sense, by an old suicide, who spent most of his life in these parts, and eventually it's hard not to believe that:

Pierre Landry wasn't dead. Pierre Landry had come back to take his revenge on everything beautiful.

- M.A.Orthofer, 14 November 2017

:

See Index of Canadian literature

See Index of French literature

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

About the Author :

Canadian author Andrée A. Michaud was born in 1957.

