the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 April 2017
21 April:
Man Booker International Prize shortlist | César Aira Q & A |
The Life of Harishchandra review
21 April 2017
- Friday
Man Booker International Prize shortlist | César Aira Q & A
The Life of Harishchandra review
Man Booker International Prize shortlist
They've announced the shortlist for the 2017 Man Booker International Prize, and the six remaining titles are:
The winner will be announced on 14 June.
Compass by Mathias Énard, tr. Charlotte Mandell
Fever Dream by Samanta Schweblin, tr. Megan McDowell
A Horse Walks Into a Bar by David Grossman, tr. Jessica Cohen
Judas by Amos Oz, tr. Nicholas de Lange
Mirror, Shoulder, Signal by Dorthe Nors, tr. Misha Hoekstra
The Unseen by Roy Jacobsen, tr. Don Bartlett and Don Shaw
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
César Aira Q & A
I recently reviewed César Aira's The Little Buddhist Monk and The Proof, and in The Skinny Alan Bett now has a Q & A with the author.
Among Aira's observations:
Sound about right.
I have a provocative (but sincere) definition for my books: ‘Dadaist fairy tales’. I recently found a much better one: ‘Literary Toys for Adults’.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
The Life of Harishchandra review
The most recent addition to the is my review of Raghavanka's complete review The Life of Harishchandra, another volume in Harvard University Press' Murty Classical Library of India series.
With the NYRB re-issue of U.R.Ananthamurthy's Samskara and the recent US and UK publication of Vivek Shanbhag's Ghachar Ghochar Kannada literature has already done pretty well in 2017 -- and this classical work shows yet another facet .....
It also offers at least one frame-worthy quote:
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
