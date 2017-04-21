the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
21 April 2017

21 April: Man Booker International Prize shortlist | César Aira Q & A | The Life of Harishchandra review


21 April 2017 - Friday

Man Booker International Prize shortlist | César Aira Q & A
The Life of Harishchandra review

       Man Booker International Prize shortlist

       They've announced the shortlist for the 2017 Man Booker International Prize, and the six remaining titles are:
  • Compass by Mathias Énard, tr. Charlotte Mandell
  • Fever Dream by Samanta Schweblin, tr. Megan McDowell
  • A Horse Walks Into a Bar by David Grossman, tr. Jessica Cohen
  • Judas by Amos Oz, tr. Nicholas de Lange
  • Mirror, Shoulder, Signal by Dorthe Nors, tr. Misha Hoekstra
  • The Unseen by Roy Jacobsen, tr. Don Bartlett and Don Shaw
       The winner will be announced on 14 June.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       César Aira Q & A

       I recently reviewed César Aira's The Little Buddhist Monk and The Proof, and in The Skinny Alan Bett now has a Q & A with the author.
       Among Aira's observations:
I have a provocative (but sincere) definition for my books: ‘Dadaist fairy tales’. I recently found a much better one: ‘Literary Toys for Adults’.
       Sound about right.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       The Life of Harishchandra review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Raghavanka's The Life of Harishchandra, another volume in Harvard University Press' Murty Classical Library of India series.

       With the NYRB re-issue of U.R.Ananthamurthy's Samskara and the recent US and UK publication of Vivek Shanbhag's Ghachar Ghochar Kannada literature has already done pretty well in 2017 -- and this classical work shows yet another facet .....
       It also offers at least one frame-worthy quote:

Raghavanka quote

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


