The Little Buddhist Monk
Our Assessment:
B+ : nicely twisted fabulation
See our review for fuller assessment.
The complete review's Review:
As so often in the works of César Aira, expectations are subverted in The Little Buddhist Monk.
What seems fairly clear turns out to be something entirely different -- often reached via leaps of the imagination that most writers wouldn't dare.
A little Buddhist monk was anxious to emigrate from his native land, which was none other than Korea. He wanted to go to Europe or America. The project had been incubating in his brain from his early years, almost since infancy, and had colored his entire life.He studied foreign cultures and languages -- and so he is prepared at what seems an opportune moment, overhearing a visiting French photographer and his wife looking for someone who speaks French -- which he does. The little Buddhist monk offers his services, and the couple -- Napoleon Chirac and Jacqueline Bloodymary -- is thrilled to take him up on it. The photographer is an artist, specializing in capturing 'spaces'; here in Korea he hopes to find subject-matter at some Korean Buddhist temples. What better guide than an actual Buddhist monk ?
Sure, that little Buddhist monk sure is very, very little ..... And the ride he takes them on -- he promises the perfect setting for the photographer -- is oddly unreal (and frequently interrupted), the exceptionally diminutive Buddhist monk not able to explain any clearer than:
He shrugged his shoulders. Suggestion, superstition, the "real dreams" of a nation that lived in dreams, who could say ?The locale they reach certainly seems promising for Napoleon's purposes -- even if it's not exactly as he pictured it: "He was unsure whether he had won the lottery or was wasting his time".
Their experiences remain slightly off, leaving the French couple constantly unsure of what exactly they have gotten themselves into, and how to react. Napoleon tries to reason it out reasonably, noting, for example, that:
Often, the lack of understanding between civilizations was nothing more than a gap between the appreciation of a joke.Eventually, however, it does dawn on them that something is very off here:
They had been very rash in allowing themselves to be taken so far, but before that they had been even more rash in trusting everything they were seeing and hearing uncritically, without thinking ...(As, of course, a reader does too, allowing the writer to do as s/he pleases, and going along quite passively for the ride .....)
Aira has no problem introducing what amounts to -- and what he even refers to as -- a deus ex machina to rescue the French couple, and reveal what they (and the readers) have been taken in by.
The story doesn't quite end there -- for the French couple, yes, but the story is a larger one, nicely, poignantly rounded off now that everyone has been let in on a situation that is, in fact, very different from what it originally seemed to be.
Agreeably absurd, balancing near surreality, yet also so solidly grounded in what seems to be the real, The Little Buddhist Monk is typical of Aira's playful invention, and his craft. A philosophical meditation -- including on art itself -- but ultimately (and somewhat ironically) also touchingly human, it is a charming little read.
- M.A.Orthofer, 18 April 2017
Argentinian author César Aira was born in 1949.
