The Little Buddhist Monk



by

César Aira



Spanish title: El pequeño monje budista

Translated by Nick Caistor

Our Assessment:



B+ : nicely twisted fabulation

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer NZZ . 23/6/2015 Eberhard Geisler The Spectator . 8/4/2017 Louis Amis Die Zeit . 13/5/2015 Merten Worthmann

From the Reviews :

"Bemerkenswert ist die Konsequenz, mit der der Autor seine Sicht auf die Welt vertritt, und bemerkenswert ist weiterhin seine Fähigkeit, anschauliche Details zu geben, ganz wie es auch für gutes traditionelles Erzählen charakteristisch ist." - Eberhard Geisler, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





"Sometimes it’s as if his imagination outpaces the composition; the bizarre seeps into the mundane, or erupts in a spectacular overload. Often these disturbances are linked to a sexual tension. This seems straightforward enough in The Proof; in The Little Buddhist Monk it is made half-explicit in a denouement that is so dismayingly sad, and so ghastly, yet so satirically piercing, that one doesn’t know whether to laugh or cry." - Louis Amis, The Spectator

The complete review 's Review :

As so often in the works of César Aira, expectations are subverted in The Little Buddhist Monk. What seems fairly clear turns out to be something entirely different -- often reached via leaps of the imagination that most writers wouldn't dare.

The short novel begins simply enough, introducing the main character and suggesting his motivation for what might come, the opening lines explaining:

A little Buddhist monk was anxious to emigrate from his native land, which was none other than Korea. He wanted to go to Europe or America. The project had been incubating in his brain from his early years, almost since infancy, and had colored his entire life.

He shrugged his shoulders. Suggestion, superstition, the "real dreams" of a nation that lived in dreams, who could say ?

Often, the lack of understanding between civilizations was nothing more than a gap between the appreciation of a joke.

They had been very rash in allowing themselves to be taken so far, but before that they had been even more rash in trusting everything they were seeing and hearing uncritically, without thinking ...

- M.A.Orthofer, 18 April 2017

About the Author :

Argentinian author César Aira was born in 1949.

