the complete review - fiction

Artforum



by

César Aira



Title: Artforum Author: César Aira Genre: Novel Written: 2014 (Eng. 2020) Length: 80 pages

Title: Artforum Author: César Aira Genre: Novel Written: 2014 (Eng. 2020) Length: 80 pages Original in: Spanish Availability: Artforum - US Artforum - US (Spanish) Artforum - UK Artforum - Canada Artforum - España

Spanish title: Artforum

Translated by Katherine Silver

Our Assessment:



B : fun little collection

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 2/12/2019 .

From the Reviews :

"As Aira illuminates the dead ends in his drive to collect the magazine, he offers rich insight into the appreciation of art and the desire to possess. This entertaining jaunt through the writer's creative development satisfies with brevity and grace." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

Artforum is a short work by César Aira that focuses on his obsession with the art magazine Artforum. Many of the chapters/pieces conclude with a date, suggesting this is a chronological record, from 1983 to roughly 2013, and while the pieces/episodes can generally stand on their own as well, there is some sense of progression -- with Aira's difficulties with the subscription for the magazine he takes out, for example.

In the early opening piece, Aira already admits how much the magazine means to him:

My favorite was Artforum, to which I had been faithful for years, and recounting my adventures to acquire it would fill a book. It was my luxury, my fantasy.

[The Spanish original also has it as 6 December 2002.]

In the end, of course, it was the art. Artforum was the first step that led along the road that led to that end, the eternal, immense and marvelous first step.

- M.A.Orthofer, 19 February 2020

About the Author :

Argentinian author César Aira was born in 1949.

