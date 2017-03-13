

the complete review - fiction

The Proof



by

César Aira



Spanish title: La prueba

Translated by Nick Caistor

Our Assessment:



B+ : nicely spiraling-out-of-control tale

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer NZZ . 23/6/2015 Eberhard Geisler The Spectator . 8/4/2017 Louis Amis Die Zeit . 13/5/2015 Merten Worthmann

From the Reviews :

"Immer wieder werden Erwartungen durchkreuzt (.....) Am Schluss wird der Überfall auf den Supermarkt mit dem Urknall verglichen, der Geburt eines neuen Universums, aber die Zivilisationen, die dabei entstehen, beruhen auf «anderen Prämissen» -- die Idee des Ursprungs wird zitiert, zugleich aber als Abweichung von sich selbst gedeutet." - Eberhard Geisler, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





"The Proof is an exceptionally good novella, in the mould of other avant-garde Latin American writing of that era; not dissimilar to something Roberto Bolaño might have written, or the Colombian Andrés Caicedo" - Louis Amis, The Spectator

The complete review 's Review :

The Proof begins with the very direct pick-up line: "Wannafuck?" -- a proposition that is repeated several times over the course of the story. Sixteen year-old, somewhat overweight Marcia is meandering around, and encounters the lesbian punk pair that call themselves Mao and Lenin who latch onto her. She's not exactly won over by their offer or their attitudes, but they are insistent, and she does engage with them, eventually joining up with them and going with them to a fast food joint (a Pumper Nics -- a once popular but now out-of-business Argentine chain) and then to a supermarket.

The two punks are wild -- certainly not conforming to the expectations of, say, how to behave in a restaurant. Their behavior is unpredictable and tends to the outrageous. Marcia is repelled -- repeatedly wanting to separate herself from them -- but also intrigued. She argues: "There's nothing more to say", yet repeatedly they pull her back in, because there most certainly is.

Surprisingly, too, they have things to offer, shaking Marcia out of the dull complacency of the everyday (albeit, by the end, perhaps rather extremely), including, for example, in the simple act of storytelling (which is, of course, what author Aira is at here too ...):

Marcia couldn't believe it. This was the first time in her life that she had heard a well-told story, and it had seemed to her sublime, an experience that made up for all the fears this meeting had caused.

Beauty and difference exploded in the night, and the transformation they were creating was not, unlike the others she thought she had perceived (this one changed their nature) a turning of the page to a new version of the world, but the transformation of the world into the world.

- M.A.Orthofer, 18 April 2017

:

Information at Literatura Argentina Contemporánea

Interview by María Moreno at Bomb

The Literary Alchemy of César Aira by Marcelo Ballvé at The Quarterly Conversation

See Index of Latin and South American literature

See Index of Spanish literature

About the Author :

Argentinian author César Aira was born in 1949.

