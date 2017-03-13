|
The Proof
The Proof begins with the very direct pick-up line: "Wannafuck?" -- a proposition that is repeated several times over the course of the story.
Sixteen year-old, somewhat overweight Marcia is meandering around, and encounters the lesbian punk pair that call themselves Mao and Lenin who latch onto her.
She's not exactly won over by their offer or their attitudes, but they are insistent, and she does engage with them, eventually joining up with them and going with them to a fast food joint (a Pumper Nics -- a once popular but now out-of-business Argentine chain) and then to a supermarket.
Marcia couldn't believe it. This was the first time in her life that she had heard a well-told story, and it had seemed to her sublime, an experience that made up for all the fears this meeting had caused.(Typically, though, even here she thinks along societal norms, wanting to show her appreciation: "she couldn't help thinking of the rules of etiquette there must be in such cases").
The Proof is also a love story. Sort of. Or of an unusual sort, anyway. Not your typical romance, not even the kind Mao's crude beckoning "Wanna fuck?" might suggest. And, as with the other stories Aira tells here, it is as much about love in the (most) abstract as it is in about the tangibly personal.
Mao has strong opinions about love; her acts are ultimately a show -- a proof -- of love in its absolute. She claims to Marcia: "My love has transformed you" -- and then goes beyond, offering an even more radical and complete transformation. And Marcia has to admit, it's pretty convincing. She's won over, in a manner of speaking:
Beauty and difference exploded in the night, and the transformation they were creating was not, unlike the others she thought she had perceived (this one changed their nature) a turning of the page to a new version of the world, but the transformation of the world into the world.If The Proof starts out largely as a story of conversation, or at least exchanges, the girls goading, flirting, challenging, philosophizing (and theorizing), it ends in pure action. Aira presents it as vividly and colorfully as he does the simple(r) talk -- "the severed head traced an arc through the air in which all the brutal light and darkness of the fire was vividly etched" -- a powerful conclusion to a tale that rumbles like an irritant at a low level before bursting beautifully-horribly beyond all its seams.
Another impressive little work from the very creative master.
- M.A.Orthofer, 18 April 2017
Argentinian author César Aira was born in 1949.
