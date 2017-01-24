

the complete review - fiction

Out of the Line of Fire



by

Mark Henshaw



With an Introduction by Stephen Romei

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Sunday Times . 22/4/1990 . TLS . 10/3/1989 Fred Baveystock

From the Reviews :

"The writing is absorbing and teasing in the manner of the French modernists." - Sunday Times





"This becomes the novel's central problem: we can trust neither the teller nor the tale. So that when the final section sinks into melodrama (...) the lack of irony renders that narrator incapable of playing Marlow to Wolfi's Kurtz." - Fred Baveystock, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

Out of the Line of Fire is a three-part novel. It begins with the Australian narrator describing his time as a student in Heidelberg, Germany, in the early 1980s, where he lives in the same building as fellow student Wolfgang 'Wolfi' Schönborn, who is working on his PhD (on the "metonymic perception of reality"). Near the end of their stays in Heidelberg, the narrator travels to Rome to do some research (on the suicide of Ingeborg Bachmann), and when he returns Wolfi has already left Heidelberg, to continue his studies in Berlin. A year later, after he has returned to Australia, the narrator gets a box filled with Wolfi's writings and other papers and documents, along with an: "infuriatingly brief note" suggesting: "Perhaps you can make something of this".

The second section consists largely of these writings, as well as descriptions of some of the contents; most of this is Wolfi's writing, with some annotations or explanations by the narrator, and a few other odds and ends (a newspaper interview, for example). In these assorted writings, Wolfi reveals a great deal more about himself and his family life -- concluding with a final, rather shocking declaration.

In the final section, the narrator describes trying to get in touch with Wolfi after he has read the contents of the box he received, though it is only a few years later, in 1986, when he finally gets back to Germany that he can really try to put together the pieces of all this information he has, and learn what became of Wolfi.

In each section, various facets and facts of Wolfi's life and past are revealed, with some of the revelations throwing new light on previous events and encounters. Early on, there are things that happen where the narrator admits, for example: "I fail to see the connection between these two incidents"; as the novel proceeds connections become more evident, between any number of incidents and events.

A great deal centers around sex, from Wolfi's sexual initiation -- helpfully arranged by his grandmother when he was eighteen and wanted to become a man -- to the complex intimacy between siblings in the household, especially once Wolfi's sister, Elena, reaches a certain age and becomes, more obviously, a sexual being (including being attracted to a boy they meet while on vacation, Alexis), to Wolfi's parents' fraying relationship. Going through Wolfi's papers, the narrator gets a sense that something is ... off:

I had already begun to suspect that there was more amiss in Wolfi's family than either the breakdown of his parents' relationship or the unsatisfactory relationship between him and his father.

I am beginning to realize how sketchy my real knowledge of Wolfi is

I was not blind to the significance of a meeting with her. It would be the first time that the world which Wolfi had created in my mind and my own world would actually coalesce in fact.

But what does one do if the novel is based on fact ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 24 January 2017

About the Author :

Australian author Mark Henshaw was born in 1951.

