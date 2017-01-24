|
Out of the Line of Fire
Our Assessment:
B+ : enjoyably and cleverly plays a variety of literary games
From the Reviews:
The complete review's Review:
Out of the Line of Fire is a three-part novel.
It begins with the Australian narrator describing his time as a student in Heidelberg, Germany, in the early 1980s, where he lives in the same building as fellow student Wolfgang 'Wolfi' Schönborn, who is working on his PhD (on the "metonymic perception of reality").
Near the end of their stays in Heidelberg, the narrator travels to Rome to do some research (on the suicide of Ingeborg Bachmann), and when he returns Wolfi has already left Heidelberg, to continue his studies in Berlin.
A year later, after he has returned to Australia, the narrator gets a box filled with Wolfi's writings and other papers and documents, along with an: "infuriatingly brief note" suggesting: "Perhaps you can make something of this".
I had already begun to suspect that there was more amiss in Wolfi's family than either the breakdown of his parents' relationship or the unsatisfactory relationship between him and his father.Early on, during their initial time in Heidelberg, the narrator admits:
I am beginning to realize how sketchy my real knowledge of Wolfi isEven as the pieces get filled in later it's not only that his knowledge is sketchy (and, later, somewhat less so), but that there's so much ambiguity to all of it. Reality proves elusive -- and not just for the narrator: "the trouble with you, Wolfi, is that you wouldn't know the truth if it was staring you in the face", someone accuses the philosopher.
Unsurprisingly, both philosophy and literature -- including literary theory (and practice ...) -- play significant roles in the text, as the narrator makes clear from the beginning that he isn't merely telling a story but is also concerned with how to tell it, and the significance of his choices.
Henshaw plays with the reader from the beginning -- openly, cheerfully --, from before even beginning his story, with the common novel-warning that: "All characters are fictional. Any similarity between persons living or dead is purely coincidental" printed before the text proper (as opposed to in small print on the copyright page, where it is more usually found) -- and that opposite the dedication, which is: "For Wolfi", the fictional (?) character at the center of the novel. The novel proper then begins not with the story but with, of all things, the (ultimate self-referential) opening of Italo Calvino's If on a winter's night a traveler, as the narrator immediately thrusts questions of, among other things, narrative awareness and trustworthiness to the fore. Questions of translation are also raised immediately -- in a text in which the disclaimer that: "All characters are fictional" is presented in both German and English, and in which Wofli and the narrator repeatedly consider questions of translation, and in which remarks are also frequently given in German (with English translation).
Among the obvious conclusions readers are reminded of, again and again: meaning is not fixed and/or absolute. Indeed, it's very early on that the narrator already mentions (unable to resist a little wordplay, while he's at it): "You begin to wonder where truth actually lies".
So Out of the Line of Fire is a clever and very playful text, offering both a decent story that includes quite a few sordid episodes and behavior as well as lofty (but accessible) literary and philosophical speculation, and more than a few mysteries. Eventually, upon his return to Germany to try to get to the root of things, the narrator arranges to meet Wolfi's sister, Elena -- the one he had read so much about in Wolfi's records that he was sent -- and:
I was not blind to the significance of a meeting with her. It would be the first time that the world which Wolfi had created in my mind and my own world would actually coalesce in fact.But to what extent is 'fact' a construct, too ? Especially in a novel ..... As the narrator asked right at the outset -- and wonders throughout --:
But what does one do if the novel is based on fact ?Henshaw has good fun with these ideas, and plays them out quite well -- though rather sensationalistically in the end, with his shocker-twists that throw a new light on much that was previously described.
It's an interesting take on the literary-philosophical novel, with a deceptively light writing touch that differentiates it from most continental novels playing with similar tricks. The scenes, the asides, and the speculation are, both separately and together, good (if sometimes somewhat creepy) fun, and Out of the Line of Fire is a smart and smartly twisted novel.
- M.A.Orthofer, 24 January 2017
Australian author Mark Henshaw was born in 1951.
