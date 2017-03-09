Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - poetry

The Life of Harishchandra



by

Raghavanka



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Original Kannada title: ಹರಿಶ್ಚಂದ್ರ ಚಾರಿತ್ರ್ಯ

Popularly known as: ಹರಿಶ್ಚಂದ್ರಕಾವ್ಯ

Translated and with an Introduction by Vanamala Viswanatha

This is a bilingual edition, with the Kannada text facing the English transation

Our Assessment:



B+ : builds up nicely

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Hindu A 9/3/2017 C.N.Ramachandran

From the Reviews :

"Although the frame story of this epic talks about gods and sages, in its motif and tenor, it is a secular narrative (.....) As a translator, she has done a remarkable job of recreating the experience of the Kannada epic in English. She resorts as a translator to many semantic and linguistic strategies (.....) Congratulations are due to Vanamala Vishwanath and the editorial staff of MCLI on a brilliant work, faultlessly produced." - C.N.Ramachandran, The Hindu

The complete review 's Review :

Harishchandra is a (legendary) king whose story appears in a variety of classical texts. He is held up as a "paragon of truth" -- and Raghavanka's epic is meant to be (so the author): "a virtuous paean that celebrates Harishchandra's unswerving commitment to truth". The fourteen chapter (728 verse) narrative is bookended by an introductory chapter and an it's-all-good one after all the action has been settled, while the twelve middle chapters neatly chronicle the king's rise (across the first six) and then (accelerating) fall (over the next six chapters).

The introductory chapter has a very confident Raghavanka introduce himself and his work -- very certain that: "there can be no equal to this composition", this: "beautiful and flowing narrative" with its: "plentiful array of strengths" -- and challenging the: "carping critics" from the outset. The basic story, too, is summarized - though presumably it would be familiar to most of his audience in any case. Still, the conclusion is foregone: there will be testing trials for Harishchandra, but he will emerge triumphant, living up to his ideals (and he'll get that kingdom and family he loses along the way back again).

Harishchandra does have quite a reputation to live up to. Bigger than life doesn't seem to begin to describe him:

Such was King Harishchandra's charisma that the radiant sun turned a dull black before his resplendent form; ocean fire became ice cold before his scalding ire; Kalpataru, the wish-granting tree, looked miserly before his munificent hand; the love god's form lost its luster before his magnificent figure; the blue ocean appeared shallow before the depth of his majesty; and the moon felt tepid before his cool equanimity.

Undimmed radiance, untarnished fame, undiminished courage, unmatched reputation, unassailable confidence, unwavering attention, unalloyed discernment, and wisdom, free from illusion blended naturally in King Harishchandra. His life was marked by speech without falsehood, devotion without indolence, wealth without avarice, and advancement without regress.

all Vishvamitra could see in his universe was evil, given that he had no eye for the good side of life.

Should Harishchandra speak an untruth even in a moment of forgetfulness, I shall give up this wealth of merit, renounce my wife, untie my sacred tuft, and walk away naked, southward, drinking spirits from a human skull.

Vasishtha: "When will Harishchandra's ordeals begin ?"

Vishvamitra: "Whenever I feel like it."

Vasishtha: "How long would they last ?"

Vishvamitra: "As long as Harishchandra lives on this earth."

Vasishtha: "How would you put Harishchandra to the test ?"

Vishvamitra: In a thousand ways."

The desire to prove that Harishchandra was capable of lying, and thereby to cause Vasishtha to give up his vows, became an obsession for Vishvamitra.

How do I describe this menace

that reduced wet fields of lush green crops to arid plains,

wreaking havoc in the lives of common people ?

If you do, he will lure you with his cunning, make you forget yourself, and push you into the abyss of despair.

If you persist in taunting me like this, I would rather give away my entire kingdom than grant you this privilege.

I will break him and make him say 'yes' to a lie.

Who can defeat me at this game ?

How do I praise the king's brave attempt to dodge the onrush of burning carcasses and move on with the queen ?

swelling with viṣa/water, yet anything but viṣa/poison;

teeming with fresh kamala/lotus, yet free of kamala/deer;

thick with kumuda/night lilies, yet devoid of kumuda/evil pleasures

- M.A.Orthofer, 20 April 2017

:

About the Author :

Poet Raghavanka lived ca. 1185 to 1235.

