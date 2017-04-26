

the complete review - fiction

Enigmas of Spring



by

João Almino



Portuguese title: Enigmas da primavera

Translated by Rhett McNeil

The young central figure in Enigmas of Spring is very much a dreamer -- and he is even presented as not-quite-real: "let's call our hero Majnun", the author suggests in the opening chapter, assigning the character a name that then pairs well with the woman he falls in love with: Laila (as in the classic love story of Layla and Majnun, most famously in Nizami's epic). His actual dreams -- into which he falls deeply and completely -- are vivid and, to him, very lifelike -- and offer him an entrée into the world that currently preoccupies him, fifteenth century Spain and the (Islamic) Nasrid Kingdom of Granada, with repeated encounters with Boabdil (Muhammad XII, the last of the Nasrid line in Granada).

An aspiring history student in contemporary Brazil, but having failed the university entrance exam, Majnun is somewhat at sea; among his other current ambitions are to write a novella (not a novel, but a novella). With a father who is dead (of an overdose) and a mother who has long been institutionalized, he has grown up with his supportive but aging grandparents -- and his grandparents on both sides of his family have both experienced much more, their travels and activism ("Every one of them had a story to tell about an era of major events") a contrast to his sedentary, easy life in a very stable society.

Majnun is anything but atypical for his generation:

I don't know what I want to be, I can't find a job ... I spend my afternoons alone, dedicated to my inner world or on Twitter and Facebook.

The world was that which he read in history books and, above all, what he saw on the internet.

About the Author :

Brazilian author João Almino was born in 1950.

