the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

They've announced the shortlist for this year's International DUBLIN Literary Award -- ten novels, of which six are translations (including, impressively, two African titles translated from the Portuguese):
These were selected from the 147-title-strong longlist -- and, as you can see, quite a few big-name/prominent titles/authors were left in the dust.
See also Eileen Battersby's commentary (ignore the stupid and embarrassing nationalistic headline) in the Irish Times, as she never has trouble playing favorites -- and criticizing the (to her) unworthy, including the novel she calls: "a masterclass in clunky bathos".
They've announced this year's Pulitzer Prizes -- which are now worth $15,000 a shot, up from the longtime $10,000 -- with Colson Whitehead's The Underground Railroad an anything-but-surprise winner in the fiction category (get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk), beating out the two other finalists, Imagine Me Gone by Adam Haslett and The Sport of Kings by C.E.Morgan
I was a bit surprised that The Return, by Hisham Matar could win the Biography/Autobiography-category -- I didn't think he was eligible (the Pulitzer letters awards -- save History -- are passport awards: gotta be American), but, hey, jus soli applies: Matar is (somewhat surprisingly) US-born, and apparently has kept up his citizenship.
The Criticism prize went to Hilton Als -- and no literary critic was among the finalists.
Indeed, as best I can tell, the last time a literary critic of any sort won the Pulitzer was way back in 2001, when Gail Caldwell won it.