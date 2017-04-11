the
saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 April 2017

11 April: International DUBLIN Literary Award shortlist | Pulitzer Prizes | Pitching Hungarian literature


go to weblog

return to main archive


11 April 2017 - Tuesday

International DUBLIN Literary Award shortlist
Pulitzer Prizes | Pitching Hungarian literature

       International DUBLIN Literary Award shortlist

       They've announced the shortlist for this year's International DUBLIN Literary Award -- ten novels, of which six are translations (including, impressively, two African titles translated from the Portuguese):
  • Confession of the Lioness by Mia Couto
  • A General Theory of Oblivion by José Eduardo Agualusa
  • The Green Road by Anne Enrigh
  • A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara
  • The Prophets of Eternal Fjord by Kim Leine
  • The Story of My Teeth by Valeria Luiselli
  • A Strangeness in My Mind by Orhan Pamuk
  • The Sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen
  • Under the Udala Trees by Chinelo Okparanta
  • A Whole Life by Robert Seethaler
       These were selected from the 147-title-strong longlist -- and, as you can see, quite a few big-name/prominent titles/authors were left in the dust.
       See also Eileen Battersby's commentary (ignore the stupid and embarrassing nationalistic headline) in the Irish Times, as she never has trouble playing favorites -- and criticizing the (to her) unworthy, including the novel she calls: "a masterclass in clunky bathos".

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


       Pulitzer Prizes

       They've announced this year's Pulitzer Prizes -- which are now worth $15,000 a shot, up from the longtime $10,000 -- with Colson Whitehead's The Underground Railroad an anything-but-surprise winner in the fiction category (get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk), beating out the two other finalists, Imagine Me Gone by Adam Haslett and The Sport of Kings by C.E.Morgan
       I was a bit surprised that The Return, by Hisham Matar could win the Biography/Autobiography-category -- I didn't think he was eligible (the Pulitzer letters awards -- save History -- are passport awards: gotta be American), but, hey, jus soli applies: Matar is (somewhat surprisingly) US-born, and apparently has kept up his citizenship.
       The Criticism prize went to Hilton Als -- and no literary critic was among the finalists. Indeed, as best I can tell, the last time a literary critic of any sort won the Pulitzer was way back in 2001, when Gail Caldwell won it.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


       Pitching Hungarian literature

       At hlo Dóra Szekeres has a Q & A with Magvető's foreign rights director about her book fair experiences, Ágnes Orzóy: We must (and do) believe in our writers.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


