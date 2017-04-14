

the complete review - fiction

The Awkward Squad



by

Sophie Hénaff



general information | our review | links | about the author

French title: Poulets grillés

Translated by Sam Gordon

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : enjoyable enough light series-introducer

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

Although she's apparently been hailed as the "star of her generation", the thirty-seven-year-old Commissaire Anne Capestan's career went off track when the Olympic silver medalist (25-metre pistol, Sydney, 2000 [a medal actually won by China's Tao Luna] ) had: "fired one bullet too many". It was in self-defence, she claimed, but the suspect was only armed with a pen and she had shot him three times in the heart -- and in France, unlike in the US, where the police are apparently pretty much excused for any kind of shooting, firing one's gun and killing someone is still frowned upon: not a good career-move. Capestan has been suspended for six months and now fears the worst -- the end of her career -- when she's called in again to the (in)famous address, 36, quai des Orfèvres -- police headquarters. But instead of being fired she's given command of her own squad.

It's not quite the glorious return she might have hoped for. No, this squad is one that seems, almost by definition, set up for failure: basically, she gets all the people that can't be fired -- "The drunkards, the thugs, the depressives, the layabouts and everyone in-between" -- and then inherits: "all the unsolved cases from every single squad and commissariat in the region" (plus some closed ones). Expectations aren't high: the un/official line and idea is to pad the statistics of the "frontline services":

The headline is that Île-de-France police force's record for solving cases stands at 100 per cent, and yours will be 0 per cent.

Capestan, most of them have been off the grid for years. There's no chance you'll even see them, let alone get them to do any work. As far as the police is concerned, they no longer exist: they're just names, that's it. If any of them do turn up, it will be to nick the stationery.

- M.A.Orthofer, 14 April 2017

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

See Index of French literature

See Index of Series and Sequels under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

French author Sophie Hénaff was born in 1972.

- Return to top of the page -