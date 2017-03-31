the
saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 April 2017

1 April: Global Humanities Translation Prize | Prix Le Point du Polar européen | Swedish Academy go all in, fan-girl/boy-wise


1 April 2017 - Saturday

Global Humanities Translation Prize | Prix Le Point du Polar européen
Swedish Academy go all in, fan-girl/boy-wise

       Global Humanities Translation Prize

       Via I learn that they've handed out the US$5,000 Global Humanities Translation Prize for the first time, announcing that this prize: "for a translation-in-progress of a non-Western literary or scholarly text" will be shared by:
Jason Grunebaum and Ulrike Stark (both from the University of Chicago) will translate Manzoor Ahtesham's The Tale of the Missing Man from modern Hindi, and Carl Ernst (University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill) will translate and annotate the classical Arabic poems of Persian mystic Mansur al-Hallaj.
       Both will be published by Northwestern University Press in Spring, 2018.
       Support for the translation of: "non-Western literary or scholarly" texts is certainly very welcome -- there's far too little of it. (Though I can't help but note that with Hindi and Arabic the initial selections are of big, big (if still under-represented in English translation ...) languages.)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Prix Le Point du Polar européen

       They've announced the winner of this year's prix Le Point du Polar européen -- a prize for the best European crime novel (if it ain't 'noir' -- it's 'polar' ...) published in French (original or translation), which conveniently excludes all the overwhelming American competition.
       Le Point only had the run-down of the finalists, last I checked, but Livres Hebdo conveniently reveal that La daronne, by Hannelore Cayre, takes this year's prize; see also the Métailié publicity page. It does not appear that any of her works have been translated into English yet.

       (Two previous winners of this award are under review at the complete review: The One from the Other, by Philip Kerr, (2009) and The Truth and Other Lies, by Sascha Arango (2015).)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Swedish Academy go all in, fan-girl/boy-wise

       Well, why not ? Embrace the ridiculity ! Good for them.
       At her blog Sara Danius notes -- and shows ! -- she's ready for the Bob Dylan concert(s):

Danius dressed to the Dylan-T


       I just hope the whole Academy shows up wearing these -- I would love to see that group photo.
       (As to the whole Dylan-'getting'-his-Nobel to-do, see my previous mention.)

       (I am deluding myself in thinking that this has all been building up to an elaborate (and really well-planned) April Fool's Day joke, and that they'll join Dylan on stage tonight -- wearing those T-shirts -- and have a laugh and then announce who really got the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature, right ?)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


