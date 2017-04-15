

Slight Exaggeration



by

Adam Zagajewski



Polish title: Lekka przesada

Translated by Clare Cavanagh

Our Assessment:



B+ : rich, and nicely done

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer NZZ A 10/2/2015 Andreas Breitenstein Polityka . 16/10/2011 Krzysztof Cieślik

From the Reviews :

"Nun, da man es in Händen hält, merkt man, wie sehr man sich nach einem solchen Buch gesehnt hat -- einem Buch, das die Kunst ernst und das Leben heiter nimmt, das Tiefe mit Ironie, Überschwang mit Abgeklärtheit, Gelehrsamkeit mit Leichtigkeit, Abstraktion mit Anschauung und Essay mit Erzählung verbindet. Einem Buch, das glücklich macht und erhebt, weil es eine Schneise der Konzentration in den Nebel der Zerstreutheit schlägt, welche über allen hängt, die mit ihren Apparaten an den rasenden Stillstand der um den Globus jagenden Information angeschlossen sind." - Andreas Breitenstein, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





"Dużo miejsca poświęca lekturom, impresjom na temat koncertów i -- oczywiście -- poezji, o której pisze w sposób niezwykle erudycyjny, a zarazem wciągający. Nie brak w tym wszystkim autoironii i dyskretnego poczucia humoru. Lekka przesada to -- wbrew temu, co sugeruje na początku sam autor -- esej bardzo osobisty." - Krzysztof Cieślik, Polityka

The complete review 's Review :

Slight Exaggeration is perhaps best described as a book of reflections. The subtitle on the publisher's publicity page does call it: 'An Essay' -- though that description doesn't appear on the book proper -- , which seems quite misleading; the flap- and publicity copy describing it as: "a mosaic-like blend of criticism, reflections, European history, and aphoristic musings" is closer to the mark. The German edition, meanwhile, suggests it's a 'Tagebuch ohne Datum' -- a diary without dates, which also fits (loosely).

The volume isn't a chronological account of the present-day, but rather ventures back, both near and far. It isn't straightforwardly confessional -- as Zagajewski makes clear with his opening words, promising or warning: "I won't tell all regardless". Zagajewski looks back not only on his own life, but that of earlier generations of his family; a great deal of it revisits old haunts, from the Polish family homes to times Zagajewski lived abroad, in Paris and America, to places he has visited.

If there is any dominant presence or influence here, it is that of the father-figure. While not always in the foreground -- Zagajewski ranges far and wide, very often entirely beyond him -- it is the aged father that weighs most heavily on Zagajewski over the course of the book. He is first introduced here as an old man who, though still physically healthy, has completely lost his mind (and, of course, memories), and is now: "in a purely vegetative state". Unable to turn to the man himself any longer -- there but not there -- Zagajewski turns to memories, and, for example, looks into the memoir he asked his father to write -- back in 1991 --, From One Accident to the Next. Zagajewski understands that the long-form wasn't one that suited his father ("My father was an aphorist", he suggests, and pushed to write this memoir by his son: "he must have felt like a first-class sprinter who'd been ordered to run a marathon. It wasn't his distance") but still finds a great deal of material here, complementing his own memories. Unsurprisingly, one of the last entries in Slight Exaggeration mentions his father's passing -- yet Zagajewski also refuses to close on that note; indeed, he makes as much of his aunt's death, two months later, in the same brief section, before moving on to an account of a brief visit to Dresden, and reflections on a painting by Rembrandt, the final chapter in the book. The treatment mirrors the father's significance throughout: a strong presence, yet already long beyond reach, the influence entirely secondary since direct dealings with what is just a left-over body of a person are no longer possible.

It can seem that Zagajewski flits around from subject to subject, but there is some design to this more-than-commonplace book. Music is important to him, and like in a musical composition Zagajewski returns to and repeats specific themes, and returns to certain figures, authors, and poets. His range is wide -- heavily Polish and Germanic, but with forays elsewhere (including considerable thought about how different modern French poetry is from his own traditions). Friend Czesław Miłosz (he recalls a trip to NASA, in Houston, with Miłosz: "as one of my best moments, a moment of carefree friendship") and Zbigniew Herbert are important figures -- though the single longest entry in the entire book (at just over seven pages), is a consideration of the less-well-known Jarosław Iwaszkiewicz

There are nice juxtapositions of the personal and the literary: in Paris he visits Cioran once, but can't connect (and then looks sadly on when he chances to see the aged Cioran in the streets, by then having lost his mind), but returns repeatedly to the work -- and nicely suggests:

I'd like to imagine the kind of ardent reader who could spend his life between two books, between the Notebooks (Cahiers) of Simone Weil and the Notebooks (Cahiers) of Emil Cioran, by turns mocking and admiring first one, then the other (but never both at the same time), avoiding them, evading them, and always coming back, but never to both at once. Poets should be required to study Cioran's Notebooks, which hold nothing sacred, except for the music of Bach, Handel, and Mozart. [...] There is only Cioran or Simone Weil, mockery or sanctity and prayer. Poets are drawn to hyperbole, not litotes. Cioran cultivates a geometry of sharp angles, caustic, cutting, horizontal. You need Simone Weil for verticality.

- M.A.Orthofer, 15 April 2017

Adam Zagajewski at Culture.pl

About the Author :

Polish poet Adam Zagajewski was born in 1945.

