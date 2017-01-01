

the complete review - fiction

The Gray House



by

Mariam Petrosyan







From the Reviews

"Sorte de « roman monstre », par son ampleur, par les curiosités et les excroissances qui le traversent à l’image de certains de ses personnages, La Maison dans laquelle est traversé par les influences de Lewis Carroll, de Rudyard Kipling, de Richard Bach ( Jonathan Livingstone ) ou de Bob Dylan (des extraits de Tarantula , sa prose expérimentale de 1971, y figurent parfois en exergue). Un mélange de Tim Burton, de Harry Potter, de Stephen King et de Sa Majesté des mouches (William Golding). Un univers qui déroute autant qu’il envoûte." - Christian Desmeules, Le Devoir





"(M)assively absorbing and sometimes frustrating (.....) The witty dialogue, sharply drawn characters, and endlessly unfolding riddle of the house’s true nature buoy a narrative that sometimes seems as meandering as the hallways of the house itself, a series of entertaining anecdotes rather than a cohesive whole." - Publishers Weekly