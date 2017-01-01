|
the complete review - fiction
The Gray House
by
Mariam Petrosyan
|
[an overview of the reviews and critical reactions]
general information | review summaries | links | about the author
- Russian title:
- Translated by Yuri Machkasov
Why we haven't reviewed it yet:
Intrigued by not completely won over
Chances that we will review it:
It's possible
From the Reviews:
- "Sorte de « roman monstre », par son ampleur, par les curiosités et les excroissances qui le traversent à l’image de certains de ses personnages, La Maison dans laquelle est traversé par les influences de Lewis Carroll, de Rudyard Kipling, de Richard Bach (Jonathan Livingstone) ou de Bob Dylan (des extraits de Tarantula, sa prose expérimentale de 1971, y figurent parfois en exergue). Un mélange de Tim Burton, de Harry Potter, de Stephen King et de Sa Majesté des mouches (William Golding). Un univers qui déroute autant qu’il envoûte." - Christian Desmeules, Le Devoir
- "Her greatest strengths here are her world-building and linguistic creativity, although one has to wonder how much of a role translator Yuri Machkasov plays in casting that spell. Beginning with a straightforward, realistic style, Ms. Petrosyan slowly and carefully leads the reader step by step through suspension of belief to the House’s inner workings, which manifest in increasingly fluid sentences and offbeat vocabulary. (...) The plot isn’t exactly straightforward either, which is, perhaps, the point." - Leigh Anne Focareta, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
- "(M)assively absorbing and sometimes frustrating (.....) The witty dialogue, sharply drawn characters, and endlessly unfolding riddle of the house’s true nature buoy a narrative that sometimes seems as meandering as the hallways of the house itself, a series of entertaining anecdotes rather than a cohesive whole." - Publishers Weekly
About the Author:
Russian-writing Armenian author Mariam Petrosyan (Մարիամ Պետրոսյան; Мариам Петросян) was born in 1969.
