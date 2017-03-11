the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

Only fifty years after the fact do they open up the Nobel Prize archives, revealing who was nominated and who the finalists were.
So we have a long wait ahead of us until we learn whose been nominated this year -- but at least they toss interested readers a bone and, as they usually have in recent years, reveal how many nominations were made, and how many authors (or, apparently songwriters, and I guess who knows what else ...) are left standing (i.e. in the running).
This year, Sara Danius reveals at her Ur Akademiens liv weblog, there were 240 nominations, leaving 195 candidates in the running.
I can't find last year's numbers, but in 2015 Peter Englund reported 259 submissions, leaving 198 candidates to choose from -- so we're apparently about par for the course.
It'll be interesting to see, fifty-one years from now, whether the Dylan-award had a marked effect on who people nominated.
Previously seen as an (overly ?-)serious 'literary' prize, in one fell swoop the Swedish Academy undid a whole lot of its reputation, and one wonders whether nominators reacted to that, suggesting names that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago.
Speculation about this year's prize certainly should be interesting -- though I have to admit I'm at a loss as to what to think.