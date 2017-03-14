Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Galatea



by

James M. Cain



general information | our review | links | about the author

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B- : intriguing bits, but very uneven

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

Galatea is narrated by twenty-six year old Duke Webster, hailing from Nevada but now in Maryland, where he got himself in a spot of trouble, spending a night -- but only a night -- in jail, which is still enough to mark him.

"I was detained one night."

"Jail's jail."

I spent a night there, and if you ever looked at the moon shining at you through bars, it puts a scar on your soul.

It was the best food for taste I ever ate in my life, and the worst for health I could even dream of.

The unexpected part, to me, was she'd lost still more weight, so it swept over me, as she swayed around in front of him, that inside that blubber, once I'd melted it off, was a shape to set you nuts.

We all get what we pray for. The trouble is, we get it all.

- M.A.Orthofer, 14 March 2017

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers under review

See Index of Contemporary American fiction

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

American author James Mallahan Cain (1892-1977) was, among other things, managing editor of The New Yorker and a screenwriter. He published his first novel when he was forty-two, and achieved great success with several hard-boiled classics.

- Return to top of the page -