The Name of the Game

is a Kidnapping



by

Higashino Keigo



Japanese title: ゲームの名は誘拐

Translated by Jan Mitsuko Cash

The Name of the Game is a Kidnapping is narrated by Shunsuke Sakuma. He works for a PR firm, Cyberplan, and is the project leader of an ambitious publicity campaign for major client Nissei Automobile. The project, an automobile entertainment/amusement park to showcase the company's products, is basically shovel-ready -- when news comes that Executive Vice President Katsutoshi Katsuragi wants to go in a different direction. He is cancelling the automobile park project, and while he's not pulling Nissei's business from Cyberplan, he does want a new team to take over the account -- though as it turns out he's satisfied with Sakuma being replaced as the project leader.

Sakuma is not pleased. A man with few personal ties -- he drops women as soon as they expect any sort of commitment -- he is dedicated to his work, and proud of his creative ideas. He can't see why Katsuragi would throw this work out and make such an abrupt turn to something else.

As it turns out, an opportunity to get back at Katsuragi practically falls into lap: he runs into a girl who introduces herself as Juri, Katsuragi's daughter -- though only the daughter of one of his lovers, not one of his wives, which leaves her feeling like an outsider in the household. And he runs into her when she has bolted from home, complaining about how intolerable her situation has become there. While Sakuma debates how to handle the situation, she makes her position clear:

"I'm not going home, okay, and I need money. I'm ready to do anything."

The name of the game we're playing here is none other than business. It requires scrupulous planning and bold action. Since it's a game, we're playing to win. We can't treat it as a joke just because it's a game. In this world, games where you have to put everything on the line are as numerous as the stars. Please, think of this one as such.

Japanese author Higashino Keigo (東野圭吾) was born in 1958.

