the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

The (UK) Royal Society of Literature commissioned 'an Ipsos MORI poll of public opinion' which is now available online, Literature in Britain today (warning ! dreaded pdf format ! because god forbid you would actually want to make it readily accessible to interested readers).
The poll is based on: "a nationally representative sample of 1,998 adults aged 15+ in Great Britain (excluding Northern Ireland)"
Among the titbits on offer
26 per cent of respondents had 'read' a 'Cookery book' in the past six months -- second behind only 'Novel' in the books category -- and 23 per cent of respondents considered 'Cookery books' a: 'Type of reading material considered to be literature' .....
The 'Top 20 named writers of literature' included J.K.Rowling (number 3), Stephen King (6), Dan Brown (!) (11), and Danielle Steel (18). (So, yes, we're talking a very, very loose interpretation of the concept of 'literary'. Bring on the cookbooks ......)
And my favorite 'Key finding' is that:
Over half (56%) of people who do not currently read literature would definitely or probably like to read it in the future
The prix de la page 112 -- which is pretty much exactly what you would expect it to be -- has announced its 2017 shortlist (which is kind of a long list ...).
Kind of silly ?
Maybe -- but it makes me aware of Gaspard Delanoë's Autoportrait (remake) -- see the Gilber Jeune publicity page -- , which apparently does for/with Édouard Levé's Autoportrait what Georges Perec's I Remember did to Joe Brainard's classic, and what more could you ask for ?
At the TLS weblog Logicomix-author Apostolos Doxiadis has a go at explaining What comic books have in common with Brecht.
Unsurprisingly, Brecht only finds mention in the concluding two paragraphs (but, hey, good company in conclusion: "What Brecht and Godard were striving to do in theatre and film finds its natural home in comics") -- but, yes, Doxiadis offers some decent insights.
And yet .....
Sure, there's some neat compression-capabilities -- he offers an example that: "combines fact, narrative, symbol and irony in a way that would need hundreds of words of text and be all but impossible in film" -- but isn't that the panel-exception ?
Yeah, sorry, I'm (still) not won over.
I do try to occasionally review this cartoon stuff, but, as I recently mentioned in my review of Peter Mendelsund's What We See When We Read, the graphic version appears to me, inevitably, as a diminishment compared to pure text.
Pure text !
That's where the magic is.
There are now 3900 books under review at the complete review, so it's time for another overview of the past 100 reviewed titles.
- The last 100 reviews were posted over 169 days, totaling 98,458 words (a lot more words in considerably less time than the last 100, which took 188 days but only added up to 89,425 review-words).
The reviewed books had a total of 25,034 pages (previous hundred: 24,570 ), with eighteen over 400 pages long (previous hundred: fourteen), but the longest only 869 pages.
The trend of short books in translation continues, with eight reviewed titles under 100 pages.
- Reviewed books were originally written in 28 different languages (including English; previous hundred: 30), with English tying with French as top language, with 19 titles apiece, followed by Spanish (14) and Japanese (8).
The only new language was Turkmen.
(See also the updated full breakdown of all the languages books under review were originally written in.)
- Reviewed books were by authors from 38 countries (and one unattributable one; previous 100: 40), led by France (13), Japan and Spain (9 each), and the US coming in fourth, with 8.
- Male-written books were yet again shamefully dominant -- 82.5 of the reviewed books were written by men (which was nevertheless sufficient to 'improve' the horribly sexist average of written-by-women titles under review ever so slightly, up to ... 15.67 per cent).
- There were quite a few very good books in the mix: four books received a grade of 'A' (compared to none in the previous hundred), though almost half (49) were straight-out 'B's
Two books were rated 'C'.
- Fiction dominated, as usual, but the 76 reviewed novels were considerably fewer than the previous 86 (although there were also three story-collections and a novella).
One play, one screenplay, one poetry collection -- only general non-fiction (8) and biographies (5) managed significant increases.
- Somewhat disappointingly, the classics coverage was limited: the twentieth century was fairly well covered, and there were three titles from the 1890s -- but only two from earlier than that.