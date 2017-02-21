the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
21 February 2017

21 February: Steve Sem-Sandberg Q & A | Kzradock review


21 February 2017 - Tuesday

Steve Sem-Sandberg Q & A | Kzradock review

       Steve Sem-Sandberg Q & A

       At the History News Network Robin Lindley offers Beyond Forgetting: An Interview with Steve Sem-Sandberg on His Historical Novel, The Chosen Ones.
       Sem-Sandberg's The Emperor of Lies and The Chosen Ones are certainly ... admirable (and enormous), but I have to admit having my difficulties with them -- not just the horrific subject matter but their being so-closely-based-on-fact(s) fictions. Sem-Sandberg's claim: "The label 'documentary novel' just doesn´t make any sense to me" strikes me as a bit ... disingenuous. Surely, this 'fiction' is (uncomfortably) close to fact,
       See also the Farrar, Straus and Giroux publicity page for The Chosen Ones, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Kzradock review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Louis Levy's 1910 novel, Kzradock the Onion Man and the Spring-Fresh Methuselah: From the Notes of Dr. Renard de Montpensier, now out in English from Wakefield Press.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


