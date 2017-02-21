the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

At the History News Network Robin Lindley offers Beyond Forgetting: An Interview with Steve Sem-Sandberg on His Historical Novel, The Chosen Ones.
Sem-Sandberg's The Emperor of Lies and The Chosen Ones are certainly ... admirable (and enormous), but I have to admit having my difficulties with them -- not just the horrific subject matter but their being so-closely-based-on-fact(s) fictions.
Sem-Sandberg's claim: "The label 'documentary novel' just doesn´t make any sense to me" strikes me as a bit ... disingenuous.
Surely, this 'fiction' is (uncomfortably) close to fact,
See also the Farrar, Straus and Giroux publicity page for The Chosen Ones, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.