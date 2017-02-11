the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
11 February 2017
11 February:
Pakistani literature festivals | Doris Lessing's library
11 February 2017
- Saturday
Pakistani literature festivals | Doris Lessing's library
Pakistani literature festivals
At DeutscheWelle Shamil Shams asks: Pakistan's literature festivals -- elitist and irrelevant ?.
I think the most surprising thing here is that these festivals: "generate large funds through corporate and non-profit organizations".
Anyway, the Karachi Literature Festival runs through tomorrow.
Elitist and irrelevant ?
M.A.Orthofer
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
Doris Lessing's library
A fun piece in The Guardian, as Nick Holdstock, who got the job of cataloguing Doris Lessing's library, reports on Doris Lessing's library: a life in 4,000 books.
I love (private-)library catalogues, especially of authors' libraries, so I find this fascinating stuff; I hope they publish a full bibliography.
M.A.Orthofer
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
