the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 February 2017

11 February: Pakistani literature festivals | Doris Lessing's library


11 February 2017 - Saturday

Pakistani literature festivals | Doris Lessing's library

       Pakistani literature festivals

       At DeutscheWelle Shamil Shams asks: Pakistan's literature festivals -- elitist and irrelevant ?.
       I think the most surprising thing here is that these festivals: "generate large funds through corporate and non-profit organizations".
       Anyway, the Karachi Literature Festival runs through tomorrow. Elitist and irrelevant ?

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Doris Lessing's library

       A fun piece in The Guardian, as Nick Holdstock, who got the job of cataloguing Doris Lessing's library, reports on Doris Lessing's library: a life in 4,000 books.
       I love (private-)library catalogues, especially of authors' libraries, so I find this fascinating stuff; I hope they publish a full bibliography.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


© 2017

