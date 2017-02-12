Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Dan Lungu



Romanian title: Sînt o babă comunistă!

Translated by Alistair Ian Blyth

Sînt o babă comunistă! was made into a film in 2013, I'm an Old Communist Hag, directed by Stere Gulea

Our Assessment:



B : genial take on some of what's been lost in post-communist turmoil

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer NZZ . 7/1/2010 Judith Leister

From the Reviews :

"Die rote Babuschka ist ein sprachlich eher unaufgeregtes, dabei an Pointen reiches Buch, das Porträt eines Menschenschlags, der sich für die Gegenwart grundsätzlich nicht verantwortlich fühlt." - Judith Leister, Neue Zürcher Zeitung

I'm an Old Commie! is narrated by Emilia (also called Mica), who feels left behind in the post-communist era, uncomfortable with the rapid changes that have taken place since then (and which have upended her life). As she tells her daughter, Alice, an engineer who emigrated to Canada and is marrying a Canadian:

As far as I'm concerned, things are very simple: before the Revolution, I had a much, much better life than I do now.

- M.A.Orthofer, 12 February 2017

Dan Lungu at Contemporary Romanian Writers

Romanian author Dan Lungu was born in 1969.

