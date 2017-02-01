the
the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 February 2017

1 February: Latin American Literature Today | Whitbread Costa Book Award | Chad Post Q & A | Singularity Sky review


1 February 2017 - Wednesday

Latin American Literature Today | Whitbread Costa Book Award
Chad Post Q & A | Singularity Sky review

       Latin American Literature Today

       World Literature Today has announced that they've launched a: "fully bilingual, quarterly online publication", Latin American Literature Today, and the first issue looks great: check it out in either the English or Spanish version.
       (And wouldn't it be cool if they kept launching other local Literature Todays ... ?)

       Whitbread Costa Book Award

       They announced the category winners a couple of weeks ago, and now they've announced the overall winner, the Whitbread Costa Book of the Year -- and it goes to Days Without End by Sebastian Barry, which had been the 'Novel'-category winner; see also the official press release (warning ! dreaded pdf format !) .
       The win is well-timed for the US release of the book -- last week. See also the Faber publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.

       Chad Post Q & A

       With Three Percent closing in on its tenth anniversary (this is the oldest post I could dig up, dated 14 June 2007, at the not easily reconstructable archives ...) Maria Eliades offers The Three Percent 10 Years Later: An Interview with Chad Post at the Ploughshares weblog, where he discusses this vital institution along with the affiliated (and very useful) Translation Database and Open Letter Books.

       (See also the Open Letter books under review at the complete review.)

       Singularity Sky review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Charles Stross' Singularity Sky.

