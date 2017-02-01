the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

World Literature Today has announced that they've launched a: "fully bilingual, quarterly online publication", Latin American Literature Today, and the first issue looks great: check it out in either the English or Spanish version.
(And wouldn't it be cool if they kept launching other local Literature Todays ... ?)
They announced the category winners a couple of weeks ago, and now they've announced the overall winner, the Whitbread Costa Book of the Year -- and it goes to Days Without End by Sebastian Barry, which had been the 'Novel'-category winner; see also the official press release (warning ! dreaded pdf format !) .
The win is well-timed for the US release of the book -- last week.
