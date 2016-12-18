the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 - 23 December 2016
21 December:
International best of the year recommendations
22 December:
More end-of-year lists |
Theory of the Novel review
23 December:
New issue of | World Literature Today | THE books of the year list
Francis Bacon's Armchair review
23 December 2016
- Friday
New issue of | World Literature Today
THE books of the year list
Francis Bacon's Armchair review
New issue of
World Literature Today
The January-February 2017 issue of World Literature Today is now up, with much of the material freely available online.
There's quite a bit related to Dubravka Ugrešić's Neustadt Prize-win -- some of which has already been available elsewhere -- but of most interest, as always, is the extensive WLT Book Reviews section -- check out all those reviews.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
THE books of the year list
Among the more interesting annual books of the year lists is that at Times Higher Education, as their Books of the year 2016 has: 'Scholars and senior sector figures reveal their favourite titles -- read for work, for pleasure or both -- published this year'.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
Francis Bacon's Armchair review
The most recent addition to the is my review of Sébastien Brebel's complete review Francis Bacon's Armchair, which Dalkey Archive Press brought out earlier this year.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
22 December 2016
- Thursday
More end-of-year lists |
Theory of the Novel review
More end-of-year lists
A variety of new end of year lists that go beyond the simple (and too often too predictable) best-of:
'Small and independent houses share the books they enjoyed and envied this year', as Eloise Millar collects: Hits and misses: indie publishers pick their books of 2016 in The Guardian
At Newsday they collect Great books that deserved more buzz in 2016 (though in including, for example, Alejandro Zambra's Multiple Choice they are putting that buzz-bar pretty high)
The New York Times Book Review has all their 'Bookends'-columnists 'share their favorite reading experience of 2016', in: What's the Best Book, New or Old, You Read This Year ?
The Atlantic consider The Best Books We Missed in 2016 -- and, in a nice touch, also asks about: 'the titles their authors say they loved'
At Words without Borders they have 'team, board members, and friends of WWB select favorite works-in-translation of 2016 and look ahead to the exciting reads forthcoming in 2017', in Our Favorite International Reads from 2016 (and What We'll Be Reading in 2017)
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
Theory of the Novel review
The most recent addition to the is my review of Guido Mazzoni's complete review Theory of the Novel, due out shortly from Harvard University Press.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
21 December 2016
- Wednesday
International best of the year recommendations
International best of the year recommendations
A few international best of the year recommendations that have popped up:
I hope to see more of these, from more corners of the world.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
