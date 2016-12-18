the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
The Literary Saloon Archive

21 - 23 December 2016

21 December: International best of the year recommendations
22 December: More end-of-year lists | Theory of the Novel review
23 December: New issue of World Literature Today | THE books of the year list | Francis Bacon's Armchair review

23 December 2016 - Friday

New issue of World Literature Today | THE books of the year list
Francis Bacon's Armchair review

       New issue of World Literature Today

       The January-February 2017 issue of World Literature Today is now up, with much of the material freely available online.
       There's quite a bit related to Dubravka Ugrešić's Neustadt Prize-win -- some of which has already been available elsewhere -- but of most interest, as always, is the extensive WLT Book Reviews section -- check out all those reviews.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       THE books of the year list

       Among the more interesting annual books of the year lists is that at Times Higher Education, as their Books of the year 2016 has: 'Scholars and senior sector figures reveal their favourite titles -- read for work, for pleasure or both -- published this year'.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Francis Bacon's Armchair review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Sébastien Brebel's Francis Bacon's Armchair, which Dalkey Archive Press brought out earlier this year.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


22 December 2016 - Thursday

More end-of-year lists | Theory of the Novel review

       More end-of-year lists

       A variety of new end of year lists that go beyond the simple (and too often too predictable) best-of:
(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Theory of the Novel review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Guido Mazzoni's Theory of the Novel, due out shortly from Harvard University Press.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


21 December 2016 - Wednesday

International best of the year recommendations

       International best of the year recommendations

       A few international best of the year recommendations that have popped up:        I hope to see more of these, from more corners of the world.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


